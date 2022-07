Akanda Corp. AKAN revealed that the High Court of Lesotho has placed in liquidation the company’s indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Bophelo Bio Science & Wellness Ltd. The action to place Bophelo in liquidation was taken by the Lesotho Court pursuant to an unauthorized application and request that was filed by Louisa Mojela, the former executive chairman of Akanda, who was recently terminated as executive chairman of Akanda, and the Mophuti Matsoso Development Trust (“MMD Trust”), which the company believes was established by Mojela.

BUSINESS ・ 54 MINUTES AGO