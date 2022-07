Boise's top trending Google searches aren't what we expected. Ever wonder what your neighbors, coworkers, family and friends are Googling in and around Boise?. We set our sights on finding out. It was a tedious and time-consuming journey, but the results were absolutely worth it! Check out Boise's top trending searches of 2022 so far! We've compiled a Google graphic gallery of more than 50 of Boise's most interesting, boring, borderline shocking, and curious Google searches for a "things that make ya' go, hmm..." experience! And remember, when in doubt, just Google-it, Boise! All of it.

BOISE, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO