The Lakeland City Commission participated in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Budget Workshop today. The six-hour workshop identified the current budget and outlined the fiscal needs for the 2023 budget. Most of the workshop and City Commission discussion involved public safety and the 2023 future personnel needs for both the Lakeland Police Department and Lakeland Fire Department. The City Commission did vote 7-0 to have an advertised property tax rate not to exceed 5.7649 mills per every $1,000 of appraised property value. This millage rate has not been officially set or voted on. The formal vote will take place during the budget hearings on September 8th and 22nd.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO