New Orleans, LA

Here’s where to go glamping in the New Orleans area

By Debra Pamplin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all grown used to comfort, especially over the past few years. Being home more often, people have upgraded their households with more coziness and convenience. That trend has spread to the camping world as well with glamping. Glamor camping (or glamping) has been the newest trend for a while now,...

bizneworleans.com

Mississippi River Cruise Line Adding Stop in River Parishes

VACHERIE, La. — The Louisiana River Parishes Tourist Commission and American Cruise Lines have announced a partnership that means there will be a River Parishes stop for some of the company’s Louisiana voyages. Officials expect there to be roughly 40 visits to the area each year by ships...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Former Winn Dixie in Mandeville Now Home to Altitude Trampoline Park

MANDEVILLE – SVN | Urban Properties — a commercial brokerage, property management and development firm — recently completed a renovation at 619 N. Causeway Boulevard that transformed half of a former Winn Dixie into Altitude Trampoline Park, a 30,000-square-foot entertainment center that opened on July 22. The...
MANDEVILLE, LA
whereyat.com

Thrift & Vintage Shops in New Orleans

The truth is, there's something special about an object or piece of clothing, that was once loved by someone else. You can feel the history of its past owner's adoration through a patched knee on a pair of blue overalls, repainted knobs on an antique dresser, or even a mismatched button replaced by a shoddy sewing job on the cuff of a leather jacket. These little marks are nothing, if not blatant indications of the care put into making these pieces last. Maybe those overalls were owned by a mother who loved gardening in her free time, or that antique dresser found its place in the bedroom of a young boy until he finally moved out for college… or that leather jacket had the craziest quality of instilling impenetrable confidence into its lucky wearer. Whatever it may be, there's no shame in donning the garments or taking in the housewares that were once loved by another, and here in New Orleans, we're lucky enough to have incredible little thrift and vintage shops to peruse these past lives. As they say, one man's trash is another man's treasure, so, without delay, here are some of the best New Orleans' vintage and thrift stores to find a new treasure for your own cozy home or growing closet.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

Hubig Pies Are Coming Back to New Orleans

Anyone who has spent a little bit of time in New Orleans knows that the food, drinks, music, and people are some of the best around. One little delicacy that has been missing from the city is Hubig’s Pies. These tasty little treats could be found all over the city until a fire took out the whole operation in 2012.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Louisiana Lottery reveals where winners buy their tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to more than $830 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket. The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
sancerresatsunset.com

24 Hours in New Orleans

New Orleans, Louisiana, is a wholly unique city, thanks to its French predominance, meld of cultures, and rare combination of laid-back attitude with elegant manners. Unpopular confession: I didn’t like New Orleans the first time I visited. But in my defense, I was there for work, and didn’t have much chance to savor the city. Then I met a dear friend who lived in Louisiana, and I enjoyed discovering the Big Easy with a local. And later I spent several days there with the most interesting person I’ve ever met, and that’s when I fell in love with New Orleans. Now I go back as often as I can. I could spend a lifetime there.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Pelican Park parties on

An afternoon squall that blew through Mandeville on July 16 sent visitors and vendors alike diving for cover or scrambling to salvage the tents, equipment and supplies in Pelican Park as part of a big event to celebrate public recreation throughout St. Tammany Parish. The bad weather took a bite out of the family-friendly event, but lots of hardy souls persevered to regroup when the rain and wind passed, making way for Rockin' Doopsie and his zydeco band to come out and play. As planned, the evening ended with fireworks.
MANDEVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Electric companies give reasons for high bills

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. How New Orleans' trauma teams are coping with city's surge in shootings. Union Local 561 for the Lake Charles Fire Department picketted at the intersection of Ryan and Pujo Street, just down the street from City Hall.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NOLA.com

Check It Out: The state's German Coast a topic at library lecture

The St. Tammany Genealogical Society and the St. Tammany Parish Library have teamed up for an Aug. 13 presentation on the 300-year history of Louisiana's "German Coast" to be led by Jay Schexnaydre, president of the German-Acadian Coast Historical and Genealogical Society. The 10 a.m. event at the Causeway Branch,...
MANDEVILLE, LA
KSLA

Couple visiting New Orleans has truck stolen with 4 dogs inside

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana couple visiting New Orleans had their truck stolen from a gas station in Gentilly Woods with their four dogs inside early last Tuesday (July 19). “It happened so fast, we couldn’t believe it,” said the owner, who asked that his identity be concealed....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

'Don't bite off more than you can chew' — advice from Holden powerlifting coach at state convention

Is there a better way for a coach to help his sport grow than explaining to others the details of how you did it? If you are Holden powerlifting coach David White, who started the Rockets program from scratch four years ago, the answer was apparent earlier this month when the Louisiana High School Coaches Association held its annual convention in Baton Rouge.
HOLDEN, LA
WWL

Southbound Causeway Bridge reopens after accident

NEW ORLEANS — The southbound side of the Causeway Bridge has reopened after an accident shut it down earlier in the day. According to Causeway officials, the southbound side of the bridge closed around 3:41 p.m. due to an accident. It reopened at roughly 5:49 p.m. For live traffic...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

