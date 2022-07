Jarvis is a rescue that just came to Maine and ran off last night, July 20th at around 8 p.m. His new family is worried sick!. He ran off in the Ridge Way/Bucksport Road area in Ellsworth. Jarvis is a little over 2 years old and about 50 pounds. He's a lab/pit bull/shepherd mix. As you can see from the photos he's white with a brindle coloring around his eyes. When he ran off, he was wearing a collar. He is microchipped.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO