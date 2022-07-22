What Are Whales Doing With Altria Group

Boeing Co. reported a $193 million profit for shareholders in the second quarter, but the results fell short of Wall Street targets for earnings and revenue as its defense business weakened compared with a year ago. The company generated more cash than in the first quarter by delivering more planes than it has since the start of the pandemic, and it sold more services to airlines and other airplane operators. However, Boeing remained unable to deliver one of its best-selling planes, the 787, while regulators review steps the company is taking to eliminate production problems. Revenue from Boeing’s normally steady defense business fell 10% in a year, and it took charges of $147 million related to an unmanned refueling plane being developed for the Navy and $93 million for its Starliner spacecraft, which is designed to ferry crews to the International Space Station.

INDUSTRY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO