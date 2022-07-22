Lot Next Door program going strong, cleaning up lots in Hopkinsville
By Hannah Hageman
The Lot Next Door program is going strong in Hopkinsville and officials are looking to get even more people and properties involved. Tyechia Walton is the Lot Next Door Coordinator and says there are...
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County has over 140 volunteer firefighters across 10 facilities, but as the community continues to grow, so is concern that we need a full-time, paid county fire rescue service. At a county Budget Committee Meeting on Wednesday, while discussing funding for a new...
The Trigg County Farm Tour Friday, July 22, featured stops at the Humphries Farm, the Joe and Pat Rogers Farm, and the farm of Dwight and Sharon Wolfe. Tour participants learned about beef cattle, dark tobacco, row crops, strawberries, and tomatoes at the Humphries Farm. During the stop at Joe and Pat Rogers Farm tour participants learned about Joe and Pat’s passion for their farm, how they grew the farm from a dream to what it is today, and what they enjoy about the agriculture life. The final tour stop featured a visit with Dwight and Sharon Wolfe who spent their careers working in agribusiness. Both talked their passion for the people of agriculture, the row crop operation that is now managed by Isom Brothers, and Dwight even shared the story the pond in front of their house.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Parks and Recreation and local outfitter Float Ya Boat invite paddlers to join them for a river cleanup Aug. 4 beginning at 9:30 a.m. The cleanup will span the West Fork of the Red River between Robert Clark Park and Billy Dunlop Park. Clarksville...
In four weeks, we’ll be marking the five-year anniversary of Hopkinsville’s big day as the town closest to the epicenter of the Great American Eclipse. Maybe you remember, as I do, the surge in community pride that Hopkinsville experienced leading up to the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017. Hopkinsville hit the astronomical jackpot and chose a brand to prove it — Eclipseville.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County School Board says the completion of the new Hanson Elementary School building is still about six months away. Officials say due to weather, the progress has been pushed back, but they say they hope to see it ready by the middle of the 2022-2023 school year.
Crews from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be inspecting the Eggners Ferry Bridge beginning Tuesday. Inspectors will be utilizing what they call a UBIV, or Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle. That will require the westbound lanes to be blocked off, with two-way traffic in the eastbound lanes. Setup will begin on...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Amanda Poteet Woolen is currently a birth and baby professional in Bowling Green, recently during the baby formula shortage, she wanted to do more to help, so she asked herself what can I do to help these families?
This year's University of Kentucky Grain Field Day will be held on Tuesday, but not in Princeton. The UK Research and Education Center in Princeton took a direct hit from the massive December tornado, and is still a long way from recovery. The $30 million facility that just opened in 2019 lost 49 of its 58 buildings, and most of its ongoing research had to be put on hold.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking for the owner of a mobile home that was abandoned on Will Jackson Road in Trigg County this week. KYTC District 1 says the mobile home was left along the roadway sometime Tuesday night. The local cabinet district says it looks as though someone ran off the road while transporting the mobile home along Will Jackson Road between the 4 and 5 mile markers.
The Christian County Board of Education voted unanimously to reject two construction bids for a consolidated high school during Thursday’s meeting. Josh Hunt, assistant superintendent of operations, said he spent the past week “digging into the bids and talking with the contractors,” and he recommended the board reject both bids, which were approximately $199 million and $204 million.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear said in a tweet that if the general assembly does not pass legislation, he is weighing taking executive action to provide access to medical cannabis for those suffering from chronic pain or veterans suffering from PTSD. His message comes ahead of a third...
The Christian County School Board decided Thursday night to not accept either bid it received for construction of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Academy. That was the recommendation of the administration, with Assistant Superintendent Josh Hunt saying it would be financially irresponsible to move forward with either bid. The base cost bids without any additional add-ons were about $203 million from A&K Construction and $199 million from DW Wilburn, over double the initial estimate when the process began and much higher than more recent projections that accounted for inflation. The motion to reject those bids was approved unanimously, with no further discussion held.
Mayor Wendell Lynch said they are looking into ways to increase security and safety city-wide after “a very unfortunate incident” occurred on the Greenway Rail Trail in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. The mayor was referring to a reported rape that occurred in the area of Bahama Drive around 5:00...
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County School Board approved a plan to merge South Hopkins Middle, Earlington Elementary and Southside Elementary. When the plan was passed in February, the school board speculated that it would be at least two years before anything with the merger happened. [PREVIOUS: Hopkins...
Christian County is again yellow on the COVID community spread map, while much of western Kentucky remains red. Todd County is also yellow, while Trigg and every other county except Calloway are red. Overall, Governor Andy Beshear says the number of red counties is on the rise. The positivity rate...
Clarksville-Montgomery County is an economic engine with a skilled talent pipeline and abundant resources. Sponsored by: Clarksville Economic Development Council. Clarksville-Montgomery County is a place where talent and opportunity connect. This is due to a growing workforce of career-ready veterans and well-educated high school and university graduates with the skills needed by companies creating the jobs of the future.
Some farmers in far western Kentucky are continuing to deal with a drought that could ruin some corn yields later in the year. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of the region from Fulton County to Christian County in a severe drought that’s only worsened throughout this summer. University of Kentucky Extension Professor Chad Lee – who specializes in studying corn, soybeans and small grains – said how fortunate some farmers have been depends on how much rainfall their county has had.
The inspections listed below are scored by the initial, routine visits by the Tennessee Health Department. The scores can be found at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Visit the site to see follow-up inspections and scores tallied monthly. Restaurants with scores below the score of 80 have reports expanded. Cumberland Camp Kitchen. 2193 Happy...
Police are asking for help locating a woman who was last seen in Hopkinsville in May. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Lindsey Hammer was last seen at the Salvation Army in May and is known to frequent Coffee Connection and the Hopkinsville Christian County Public Library. She reportedly has...
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews from seven different agencies responded to a house fire in Robertson County in the early morning hours on Friday. According to our partners at Smokey Barn News, the fire call went out around 1:30 a.m. and fire crews arrived to find the home on West County Farm Road full engulfed in flames.
