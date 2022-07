Oxygen is an essential ingredient for most life on earth. For humans, oxygen is a basic survival need, just like food and water. According to MedicalNewsToday, you might survive for a month or two without food; and you may hold out for a few days without water. However, oxygen is perhaps our most urgent survival need — we cannot live long without it. Long-term brain damage onsets when you are starved of oxygen for a meager four minutes. If you go another four-to-six minutes without oxygen, it could be fatal (via MedlinePlus).

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO