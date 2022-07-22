ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Fishing action starting to slow down

By John Raffel
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fishing action has apparently reached its summer peak and action appears to be slowing down...

townbroadcast.com

Wayland area received a welcome 2 inches of rain

Wayland and surrounding areas welcomed 2.17 inches of rain Saturday night and early Sunday morning, taking them out of the designation of being plagued by drought. The storms that arrived surprisingly did not cause a lot of damage in these parts, but some areas to the west and to the north, in Allegan and Grand Rapids, did suffer some downed trees and power lines.
MLive

Rescuers to resume search for missing Lake Michigan swimmer

MUSKEGON, MI – Rescuers on Monday, July 25, are to resume the search for a missing swimmer in Lake Michigan at Pere Marquette Park. Callers reported an unconscious swimmer under water Sunday evening, which prompted response by multiple fire departments and dive teams and the U.S. Coast Guard, Muskegon firefighters said.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

How Far Away Is That Storm?

Friday evening in Grand Rapids, you could see scattered cumulonimbus clouds on the northern horizon. I took the picture above from Dunneback’s Farm Market in Alpine Township. This is looking NNW and I zoomed in as far as I could with my phone camera. There were two other anvil-shaped cumulonimbus clouds to the right of this cloud.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
#Great Lakes#Lake Trout#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#North And South#Big Sable Point#Dnr
WOOD TV8

GRFD: Man dies, hit by steel door during GR storms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after he was hit by a steel door during the storms Saturday night, firefighters say. Around 10 p.m., Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to Sandy Point Beach House restaurant on Ottawa Avenue between Newberry and Mason streets in Grand Rapids. When first responders arrived, they found a man passed out on the floor with what officials said was a “traumatic injury.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

5 Michigan men arrested when officials break up drug deal, find fentanyl in car

BEULAH, Mich. – Five Michigan men were arrested when officials broke up a drug deal and found fentanyl in one vehicle and cash in the other, according to authorities. Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team said they identified a spot in Beulah, Michigan, where a drug deal was going to take place. They identified two vehicles involved in the transaction, officials said.
BEULAH, MI
Morning Sun

Mounted volunteer deputy hurt at Clare fair

A volunteer deputy assisting on horseback was severely injured Monday at the Clare County Fair in Harrison. Eyewitnesses described the accident as “horrific” and said she had been pinned under the horse. Clare Sheriff John Wilson asked for prayers for Deputy Nicole Shuff of Farwell. “Nicole is one...
CLARE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Thursday thunderstorms cause isolated damage across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thunderstorms swept across West Michigan Thursday evening, bringing downed trees and wires to parts of Ottawa County and Kent County. The storms rolled across the region between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., producing wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph. Small hail between the size of a pea and a dime were also reported. Heavy rain caused flooding in some areas. While the storms were strong, they were not listed as being severe.
WNEM

M-115 resurfacing project to begin in Clare Co.

CLARE, Mich. (WNEM) - The M-115 resurfacing project is scheduled to begin in Clare County this week. The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $819,000 to resurface 1.2 miles of M-115 from Pioneer Parkway to Sunset Avenue in the city of Clare. The work includes sidewalk and ADA improvements compliant...
CLARE, MI
The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

