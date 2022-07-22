Fishing action starting to slow down
Fishing action has apparently reached its summer peak and action appears to be slowing down...www.bigrapidsnews.com
Fishing action has apparently reached its summer peak and action appears to be slowing down...www.bigrapidsnews.com
The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/
Comments / 0