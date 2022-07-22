Hot Saturday ahead, scattered weekend storms

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Friday afternoon will stay hot with a 10% chance of an isolated storm. Temperatures will hit the upper 90s on Saturday with scattered afternoon storms.

Denver will climb to about 98 degrees Saturday afternoon with a 20% chance for scattered storms after 1 p.m.

Sunday will be the wetter day of the weekend with highs cooling to the upper 80s. There will be widespread rain across the state through the afternoon and evening.

Mostly dry weather returns Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 90s.

Scattered storms will return Wednesday and Thursday with a 30% chance for storms on both days.

