ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Hot Saturday ahead, scattered weekend storms

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15I1Tp_0gpXCJyk00

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Friday afternoon will stay hot with a 10% chance of an isolated storm. Temperatures will hit the upper 90s on Saturday with scattered afternoon storms.

Denver will climb to about 98 degrees Saturday afternoon with a 20% chance for scattered storms after 1 p.m.

These areas are under a heat advisory in Colorado

Sunday will be the wetter day of the weekend with highs cooling to the upper 80s. There will be widespread rain across the state through the afternoon and evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VEnx9_0gpXCJyk00

Mostly dry weather returns Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 90s.

Triple-digit heat arrives; Here’s what to know

Scattered storms will return Wednesday and Thursday with a 30% chance for storms on both days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

92 degrees before monsoon surge

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a dry Wednesday morning across the Front Range with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be around 92. The central mountains can expect a 30-50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. There will be a lower chance of moisture in the northern mountains and a higher […]
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A deluge of rain is coming to parts of the state causing flash flooding concerns

After mostly dry weather on Monday, typical summer chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Tuesday. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas have a 30-40% chance for rain on Tuesday and a similar chance on Wednesday. By early evening both days, most of the thunderstorm activity should be on the Eastern Plains where a couple storms could be severe with large hail and/or damaging wind. No severe weather is expected in the metro area.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Saturday#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Denver

Not as hot Sunday with chance for hail in t-storms

DENVER(CBS)- After another super hot day across Colorado Saturday with temperatures in the 90s and 100s afternoon thunderstorms and a passing cold front helped to cut the heat.The cold front pushed thru NE Colorado Saturday afternoon helping to lift a few of the thunderstorms early on. Some of those storms produced heavy rain across the Cameron Peak Burn Scar and Horsetooth Reservoir prompting a Flash Flood Warning. Sunday may start with a few light showers across the Denver metro area on Sunday morning.  The combination of the cooler air and monsoon moisture will help to get more slow moving thunderstorms over most of the state on Sunday.  Some of the storms over eastern parts of the state may be severe with the possibility of 1 inch diameter hail and/or 60 mph wind gusts.High temperatures over northeastern Colorado and the Denver urban corridor will be in the 80s with 90s in the southeast and western slope. Mountain temperatures will cool into the 70s.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Thunderstorms cause flight delays at DIA

Thunderstorms that were moving across the Denver metro area on Sunday were causing flight delays in the late afternoon at Denver International Airport. The airport tweeted "The afternoon thunderstorms are here again causing delays and diverts. Check with your airline for current flight status." A few storms on Sunday could produce damaging wind gusts and hail up to one inch or larger. That threat is mostly confined to the locations east of Interstate 25 on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Keep up to date on flight status at Denver International Airport The website FlightAware.com constantly tracks delays and flight cancellations at Denver International Airport, which goes by the airport code DEN and is known to locals in Colorado as DIA. Get current information about DEN flights at flightaware.com. Visit DIA's website at flydenver.com.
DENVER, CO
K99

Another In-N-Out Burger Location Coming to Colorado

As someone who lives in Northern Colorado, I am starting to feel a bit left out. Currently, there are seven In-N-Out locations in the state of Colorado that are open for business and not a single one of them is in Northern Colorado. Two In-N-Out locations in Colorado Springs, one...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

Big Soda Lake closed to swimming due to blue-green algae

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Levels of blue-green algae are rising at a popular Lakewood lake, so the city is not letting people swim due to the risk to the public and pets. Big Soda Lake is now closed to swimming and the city is advising people to avoid any activity on the lake that involves contact with the water. Rentals at Rocky Mountain Paddleboard are still allowed, but people are required to rinse off any watercraft after use.
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Metro Moves | Slim Chickens opens Parker location

Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com. Now Open. Slim Chickens, a quick-service restaurant, opened Monday morning in Parker, off South Parker Road and...
PARKER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy