Struggling child care facilities will be eligible to apply for a portion of the $30 million New York State has dedicated to address child care deserts. Almost all of Onondaga County is considered a child care desert by the state. That means there are more children who need care than what's available. New York state is trying to alleviate some of the pressure by using millions of dollars of American Rescue Plan Act funding to help existing facilities expand their capacity. Executive director of Childcare Solutions Lori Schakow said home-based providers can apply for funds to expand hours or enroll new infants and children with special needs, and centers can add more seats.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO