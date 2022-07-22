Mayor forcing vote on Trenton school district funding, district contemplates suit against McBride

Thomas Edison State University and Mercer Street Friends will host a Back-to-School Readiness Fair on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 315 W. State St. in Trenton. During the event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., backpacks, school supplies and food bags will be distributed. Furthermore, with the help local organizations such as Henry J. Austin and Zufall Health, event staff will be providing vaccinations, physicals, and dental screenings and treatment. Walmart will provide eyeglass cleanings and adjustments while United Way of Mercer County will provide information on FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) assistance, tax preparation and more. Additional partners include the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services; New Jersey Department of Children and Families; Trenton Health Team; and Success Unisex Salon.

