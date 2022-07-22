ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Mayor forcing vote on Trenton school district funding, district contemplates suit against McBride

By Isaac Avilucea
Trentonian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON – So it’s coming to this. Mayor Reed Gusciora said Friday his administration will put forward a resolution at the Aug. 4 meeting to force council to vote on approval of the school district’s $24.2 million tax levy – funds required to keep the school district...

www.trentonian.com

