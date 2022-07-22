ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nardo Wick Returns With ‘Who Is Nardo Wick ??’ Deluxe Album

By davontah
 4 days ago
Source: Shamaal / Courtesy RCA Records

Breakout Jacksonville rapper and 2022 XXL Freshman class member Nardo Wick released Who Is Nardo Wick ??, the deluxe version of his highly-praised RIAA-certified Gold debut album Who Is Nardo Wick? via Flawless Entertainment/RCA Records. The deluxe includes features from major artists including The Kid LAROI, Latto,and Lakeyah. Prior to release, Nardo dropped the singles and visuals for ‘Krazy Krazy‘ and ‘Riot.’ Recently, Nardo finished his first-ever tour, Who Is Nardo Wick?: The Tour and was inducted into the 2022 XXL Freshman Class. Currently, Nardo is gearing up to hit the road again, this time as a guest on Lil Durk’s The 7220 Deluxe Tour kicking off September 17.

You can listen to Who Is Nardo Wick ?? here.

In a little over a year and a half, Nardo Wick exploded onto the rap scene and has begun to make a name for himself. His hit single ‘Who Want Smoke?‘ officially dropped at the start of 2021 and since then, has been RIAA-certified 2x Platinum and hasover 30 million views on YouTube. Following up the rise of “Who Want Smoke?”, Nardo’s released a slew of successful tracks including ‘Shhh,’ ‘Pull Up,’ ‘I Be Chillin‘ before releasing the alternative version of ‘Who Want Smoke?‘ eaturing Lil Durk, 21 Savage and G Herbo. The new version of Nardo’s hit single debuted at #17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the video – currently at 138 million views and counting – trended on YouTube for weeks to follow and six months later is still sitting in the top 20at #15. Ending the year on a high note, Nardo released his debut album Who Is Nardo Wick? in December 2021 and it landed in the top 20 (#19) on the Billboard 200 chart, making it the fifth largest debut of 2021.

Source: Shamaal / Courtesy RCA Records

Nardo Wick is the rapper up next and is continuing to elevate; he’s your favorite rapper’s rapper – getting nods and co-signs from major artists within the rap space – while honing in on his unique dark, energetic sound that is unforgettable.

Let us know how the album is sounding in the comments. Keep up with Nardo Wick on Instagram, Twitter, Soundcloud, Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube.

Prime Video Releases Official Trailer For Upcoming Documentary ‘Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby’

Yesterday (July 13), we got our first look at the official trailer of Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby. The documentary film directed by rising filmmaker Karam Gill will focus on the rise and come-up of one of music’s most influential artists. The film gives us an intimate look at Lil Baby’s transformational underdog journey. Through years of never-before-seen footage, it displays how he went from the streets of Atlanta to becoming one of hip-hop’s biggest stars and one of pop culture’s most important voices for change.
Raphael Saadiq Tapped As Executive Music Producer For New Disney Animated Series

Three-time Grammy Award winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.’. The highly anticipated animated series follows 13-year old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City’s Lower East Side from danger. Utilizing his skills as a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer, Saadiq will lead the songwriting and musical underscore that reflects the many cultures and communities of New York City (hip-hop, pop, R&B, jazz, Jamaican, funk, Latin, etc,). The Disney Branded Television series based on Marvel’s hit comic books is slated to premiere in 2023 on Disney Channel and Disney+.
Walk It Like He Talks It: Quavo Covers This Week’s Issue of GQ Hype

Every since his group Migos came into prominence in 2013, Quavo has been a staple in the rap game. The rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer has amassed numerous Billboard hits with the group, on his own and on features over the years. The 31 year-old Atlanta, Georgia native has also dipped his nose into the fashion world. He has dropped two collections in collaboration with boohooMan that did extremely well amongst consumers. Now, the partial owner of the FCF Glacier Boyz (professional Indoor Football team) is looking to take over another lane.
R&B Duo DVSN Share Provocative New Anthem & Video ‘If I Get Caught’

The critically lauded R&B act dvsn has returned with a bang!. Today (July 22), the duo (comprised of singer Daniel Daley and GRAMMY Award-winning producer Nineteen85) released their provocative, conversation-starting new single ‘If I Get Caught‘ via OVO Sound and Warner Records. Sampling ‘Song Cry‘ from Jay-Z’s legendary 2001 album The Blueprint, ‘If I Get Caught’ spins the hip-hop classic into a moral dilemma about infidelity and its impact on a relationship. The track is accompanied by an equally thought-provoking and compelling new video that you can watch below:
