NL East race will probably come down to the wire as Braves/Mets start second half of season

The Atlanta Braves (56-38) return to action tonight when they welcome the LA Angels (39-53) to Truist Park for a 3-game series to begin the post All-Star break portion of the 2022 season.

The Braves still find themselves looking up at the NY Mets (58-35) in the NL East standings as the Mets will begin their second half of the season at home in Flushing, NY against a strong San Diego Padres (52-42) squad.

With only 2.5 games separating the Mets and Braves as they begin play tonight, and with 12 matchups still on the schedule between the two contenders, many including Audacy.com MLB Insider Tony Gwynn Jr. believe the race for the NL East division crown will come down to the final days of the regular season.

“I think the NL East will eventually come down to the wire”, explained Gwynn Jr when speaking with Dukes and Bell on 92.9 the Game.

“That lead was at 9, and now it’s at 2.5, and both teams will get healthier” said Gwynn Jr when diving deeper into the standings of the NL East and the projected roster changes that both the Braves and Mets should be expecting in the weeks to come.

The Braves and Mets are scheduled for a 5- game series at Citi Bank Field on Aug 4-7, but the Braves host the final two series between the teams at Truist Park on Aug 15-18 and Sept 30 - Oct 2.

Only time will tell if Tony’s prediction is accurate.

