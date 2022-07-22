ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea boss Tuchel admits captain Azpilicueta ‘not happy’ after being denied Barcelona transfer amid Kounde uncertainty

By Jordan Davies
 4 days ago
THOMAS TUCHEL was coy over Jules Kounde — but admits Cesar Azpilicueta is ‘not happy’ his move to Barcelona remains in limbo.

SunSport revealed on Tuesday Chelsea had agreed a £55million deal for Sevilla defender Kounde.

Thomas Tuchel revealed Cesar Azpilicueta wants his move to Barcelona confirmed Credit: Reuters
Jules Kounde is still yet to finalise his transfer to Stamford Bridge Credit: Getty

He later surprisingly turned up at his Spanish club’s pre-season camp — but is still expected to join.

Yet Tuchel said: “I’ll not give an update because you can never be sure in the transfer period.”

Until Kounde, 23, seals a move to Chelsea, captain Azpilicueta must play a waiting game over his dream switch to Barca.

The 32-year-old has a contract until 2023 and is waiting for Tuchel to give him the green light.

Azpilicueta has not yet spoken on their pre-season tour of America but could feature in the final game against Arsenal in Orlando in the early hours of tomorrow.

Tuchel explained: “I am not sure I want to give Azpi what he wants. He understands it but he does not like it.

“At some point it is also about us and just make the comparison of how much we fought for Kalidou Koulibaly.

“He is a national player, he is the similar age as Azpi, a hugely important player.

“But we also have a Spanish international player, captain for Chelsea and I see it on the same level but Barcelona does not see it on that level.

“I don’t think so much about other clubs as I think about us. The full focus is on us and what we need and what we have in Apzi.

“I said to him many times that I can understand him on a personal level and career level. I can understand his point of view.

“But I am not only in this role to give him what he wants but I am also manager for Chelsea and have to do what is best for Chelsea.”

On whether this may affect Azpilicueta’s motivation, Tuchel replied: “Maybe now a bit tough because the other club is on him, permanently on him and causes distraction.

“But on the 1st of September, normally when things calm down and things are clear, I’m very convinced he could play on his highest level.”

Asked whether he was annoyed at Barca’s approach of a player under contract at Chelsea, Tuchel chuckled: “Maybe a little bit.”

