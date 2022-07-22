ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ark. pharmacist arrested after ‘violent episode’ at Walmart

By Mike Suriani
 4 days ago

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WREG)— Chaos at the Helena-West Helena Arkansas Walmart lands a pharmacist in jail.

The Walmart Supercenter in West Helena Arkansas is almost always bustling with folks buying essentials or having prescriptions filled.

Thursday, however, one customer got an unexpected and frightening response from a longtime, well-known pharmacist when she came to pick up her infant daughter’s medicine.

The woman did not want to talk about the incident, but her mother does.

“She has just given the name of her daughter, to pick up the prescription, and his words were ‘You’re a demon’ and that ‘I’m going to ‘f***ing kill you,'” said Laura Wheeler.

DA: Man Googles robbery sentence before carjacking

According to Laura Wheeler’s daughter, the pharmacist started trashing the pharmacy, threw objects at the pharmacy’s plexiglass windows, and then took his unexplained rampage into the main part of the store.

“Everyone was running,” Wheeler said. “He was still cussing and kicking things. She was able to go one way. They ushered her out the door.”

Helena-West Helena Police confirmed they were called to the Walmart Thursday just after noon to a report of a subject having a “violent episode” and that multiple people received minor injuries.

Police aren’t releasing the name of the pharmacist taken into custody and told WREG he’s in the Phillips County Detention Center on a “72-hour hold” while the investigation continues and charges are determined.

In the meantime, Wheeler is left wondering what “touched the man off” and hopes Walmart will take action.

“I think that they should actually look into what the issue was to go from absolutely normal to snapping and endangering not only my daughter and her infant but everyone else that was there,” Wheeler said.

The pharmacy was open when stopped by Friday morning, but no one at the store would talk about what happened Thursday.

WREG has reached out to Walmart for a comment, but WREG has yet to hear back from them.

Comments / 23

Sam star
3d ago

sometimes customers make you want to snap off but you hold your composure, but sometimes it's the straw that breaks the camel's back. he's been there for many years so one can assume he finally had enough and just flew off . thankfully it was not as violent as it could have been. all people need a break from time to time for mental well-being. we work and work, then the bills come. customers can be rude and home life can sometimes be a drag. I can understand why he may have just snapped. I don't condone it but I think mental health days should be implemented within the work force. some days you wake up and just don't want to do the daily routine and everything is irritating but you tie your shoes and put a fake smile on anyway. too much burden and responsibility can drag you down and even break that fake smile. hope he gets what he needs.

Reply(2)
8
Sadie Shegog
3d ago

jail is not what he needs, he needs mental health help everyone doesn't need jail can't u see something is ×wrong with him

Reply
6
La Gringa
3d ago

Sounds like mental illnesses …. Your mental health is very important! Please get yourself help if you start feeling “different” ID you notice strange thoughts or actions in yourself or loved ones SEEK HELP!

Reply
4
