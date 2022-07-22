ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Story behind Patrick Mahomes’ new leg tattoo

By Heidi Schmidt
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwwBp_0gpXBraJ00

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes showed up at Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph Friday with something new. While it won’t improve his football game, it certainly had everyone talking.

Mahomes arrived at Missouri Western State University sporting a brand new tattoo. The ink covers much of his lower left leg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E26hJ_0gpXBraJ00

The quarterback gave his followers a closer look at the details of the ink when he posted pictures of it on his Instagram Stories, which disappear a day after they’re posted.

It includes several images.

The shin portion of the tattoo shows a person walking up a stairway to a large cross in the sky. From the side, the ink shows images of a handprint and footprint from his daughter Sterling. The back of his leg depicts a large red rose.

“Work in progress,” Mahomes wrote on one of the posts.

Mahomes hasn’t said when he got the tattoo, but he did share video from the American Century Championship in Tahoe earlier this month. The video shows him wearing a sleeve on his lower left leg.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Saint Joseph, MO
Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Saint Joseph, MO
Football
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Why He Ended Up Leaving The Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has finally revealed why he left the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. In an interview on ESPN this Monday morning, Hill explained that he actually wanted to stay put in Kansas City. However, the Chiefs weren't willing to come anywhere close to the contract Davante Adams received -...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Tattoo#Tattoos#American Football#Nfl
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Kansas City, Missouri?

Some would say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, while others would say they don't feel like cooking breakfast every morning. This is especially true if you are traveling, and the last thing you want to do is cook. Kansas City, Missouri is a big well known city, and there are plenty of places where you can stop and have a great breakfast. Of course, I am only one person, and I can only eat so much food, so I could only visit a few of them during my time in the city.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Four States Home Page

BREAKING: Water bubbling up through 15th Street

JOPLIN, Mo. — A water leak has opened up and is spilling on to part of 15th Street in Joplin. Around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning (7/22), water could be seen flowing up from several parts of 15th Street, along a one block section, between Virginia and Pennsylvania Avenues. Workers from Missouri American Water arrived on […]
JOPLIN, MO
The Spun

Anonymous NFL Coach's Quote About Patrick Mahomes Going Viral

You know it's time to end the offseason when someone wonders whether Patrick Mahomes is even all that great. On Monday, The Athletic's Mike Sando released tiered rankings of quarterbacks based on a poll from 50 coaches and executives. Given the freedom to speak anonymously, many delivered some eye-popping comments about the game's premier passers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Four States Home Page

Fire destroys a Joplin home

JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials are calling it a total loss, after a house fire today in Joplin (7/15). Firefighters with the Joplin Fire Department arrived at 1626 East 3rd Street, near the intersection of East 3rd Street and McKee Avenue, just after 2:00 p.m. Friday, where flames could be seen coming from the roof of […]
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Sports
Four States Home Page

Workshop prepares attendees for “worst case scenarios”

JOPLIN, MO. — An increase in public and mass shootings has prompted one local hospital to discuss the emergency response, if such a terrible event were to happen in the four states. Tuesday afternoon (7/19), Freeman Health System hosted an emergency response workshop led by Freeman’s Health and Safety Officer. Several agencies including the Joplin […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Mower Sparks 20 acre field fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — With the majority of the four state area suffering from moderate drought conditions, it doesn’t take much more than a spark to start a fire. That was the case just after 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon (7/18) in west Joplin, when a tractor mower hit a rock, which sparked a flame that quickly […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Woman charged after ambulance joyride

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission woman accused of stealing an EMS ambulance Friday was identified. At about 12:04 p.m. Friday, Mission Police received a 911 call from the Mission Hospital security officer after being assaulted during the theft of a vehicle. As previously reported by ValleyCentral, Pharr EMS was transporting a patient from Alton […]
MISSION, TX
Four States Home Page

JPD officer-involved shooting under investigation

JOPLIN, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting is currently under investigation in Joplin. The incident happened just after eight this morning near 25th and Annie Baxter Avenue. A Joplin Police Officer was patrolling the neighborhood and noticed a vehicle that was out of place and had not been seen in the area before.
Four States Home Page

City of Joplin offering cooling centers

JOPLIN, Mo. — With temperatures expected to consistently reach above 100 degrees over the next week, the city of Joplin will make several facilities available as cooling centers. Options include Joplin City Hall, the Joplin Health Department, the Dr. Donald Clark Public Safety Center, and the Joplin Athletic Center. City public areas are open from […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Free-to-vendor farmer’s market helping local growers

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — One Southwest Missouri blueberry farmer aims to give back to the agriculture community through his own farmer’s market. Zack Bridgman, owner of Bridgman’s Blueberry Farm, originally sold only berries from his Jasper County farm. Now he has expanded, all in the name of helping others. Bridgman has created a farmer’s market, […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy