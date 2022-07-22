ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Meet Hope, a senior cat who loves to cuddle

By Hannah Moore
WATE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A senior cat named Hope is this week’s Young-Williams pet of the week. While the shelter says most people want to focus on kittens, they call Hope a lady who just wants to...

www.wate.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Local pets in Grainger County desperately need help

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – In Grainger County the Humane Society consists solely of volunteers who dedicate themselves to saving animals lives with no financial support from government agencies. In Grainger County, the Humane Society has found loving homes for thousands of animals and they have done so without...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
WATE

2022 Smoky Mountain Fan Fest details

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Get up close and personal with your favorite celebrities at an upcoming event. The Smoky Mountain Fan Fest is gearing up to bring you an experience like no other. On Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 at the Gatlinburg Convention Center, fan goers of the event will be able to meet and spend personal time with child, present, and even rising stars. Tickets are online now.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Experience the past at the East Tennessee History Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At the East Tennessee History Center you will take a step back in time to explore East Tennessee’s rich history. At the East Tennessee History Center you can experience the rich history of our region up close and with new exhibits and events there is always a reason to pay a visit. The East Tennessee History Center is fun for the whole family, especially since the opening of History Headquarters, an interactive children’s exhibit where young visitors will be able to learn about history with hands-on activities that range from coloring projects to puppet shows.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville, TN
Pets & Animals
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WBIR

Knoxville actress to star in "A League of Their Own" series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been 30 years since "A League of Their Own" starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis first premiered. Now, Prime Video is getting ready to update the classic with a new show featuring Knoxville native Dale Dickey. "A League of Their Own" is a sports comedy-drama...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Volunteers needed to drive senior citizens in Knox Co

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to serve the senior citizen’s in your community, we have a volunteer opportunity for you. Volunteer Assisted Transportation, a program through Knoxville-Knox Co Community Action Committee, provides a safe way for to senior citizens to “catch a ride.”. Unlike...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Growing buzz around Strawberry Plains Honey Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A demand for their products and a thriving colony of bees has kept one family business in Strawberry Plains busy for the past 5 years. What started as an interest in beekeeping has turned into a full-blown business for Chris and Staci Davis, the co-owners of Strawberry Plains Honey Company. With the assistance of their two sons and a few other helpers, the married couple runs over 200 thriving colonies of bees. Each year, they pull honey from April to the Fourth of July. They are able to take it back to their ‘honey house’ where they can extract it and bottle it up. They have pure natural clover and wildflower honey, and they also make a hot honey and a variety of whipped honeys. In addition to their honey products, they also make salsa, jams and jellies, salad dressing, pickled products, and they sell bee pollen and queen bees.
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, TN
WATE

When in Rutledge, visit a family owned eatery with a rich history

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – With access to some of the best produce in the world Buford’s Spuds & Burgers has been a local favorite for over 20 years. When you are in Rutledge Tennessee you can not pass up the opportunity to fill up at Buford’s Spuds & Burgers. A local, family owned and operated eatery Buford’s has been in the family for going on three generations and has been present at every Grainger Tomato Festival for the past 20 years. If you are looking for great food that incorporates world-renown Grainger County produce, plan to swing by Buford’s Spuds & Burgers.
RUTLEDGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat
wvlt.tv

Efforts you can make to help the endangered Monarch Butterfly population

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Monarch Butterfly has been listed as endangered, according to a report by the Xerces Society. In the 1990s, hundreds of millions of monarchs made the epic flight each fall from the northern plains of the U.S. and Canada to sites in the oyamel fir forests in central Mexico, and more than a million monarchs overwintered in forested groves on the California coast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Grainger County Opry opens the Tomato festival

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Grainger County Opry consists of talented local artists and opens the Grainger County Tomato Festival. The Grainger County Opry is a delight that the locals look forward to watching perform all year round. Consisting of volunteer members from throughout the community, the Opry performs at a variety of local events throughout the year but the big performance always comes to kick off the Grainger County Tomato Festival that attracts visitors to Rutledge from across the world.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
wvlt.tv

Five horses nursed back to health by Horse Haven of Tennessee

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Horse Haven of Tennessee officials posted on Facebook Friday to celebrate the success story of five horses recovered in an animal cruelty case. “As an organization, we have spent 285 days of loving on, caring for, grooming, feeding, helping them stand and nursing these five horses back to health!” the organization official said.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Richy Kreme replacing popular Rocky Hill donut shop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Richy Kreme Donuts is coming to Knoxville. In a Facebook post, the business said it received requests for months about opening a second location outside of Maryville. "For months we have received so many messages, phone calls, and emails about Richy Kreme coming to Knoxville. We...
KNOXVILLE, TN
matadornetwork.com

11 Incredible Places To See Live Music in Tennessee

falling from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Mississippi River. Along the way, it passes through the many cities and towns that defined America’s sound. Country, rock, soul, blues, gospel, rockabilly and bluegrass all found fertile ground to grow in Tennessee before making their way to the airways of the rest of the world.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Inspection finds lack of hand-washing at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the nearly-failing score is in Knoxville. Nearly a dozen violations were found during the inspection. The grade is a 73 at Tonita’s Sazon, it’s on Ray Mears Blvd, in an office park called the Courts. A grade below 70 is considered a failure.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy