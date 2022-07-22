ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunbar alum Thompkins set for first NFL Training Camp

By Derek Kopp
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla – NFL training camps get started back up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Tuesday, but rookies, including Dunbar alum Deven Thompkins, report tomorrow for their first NFL training camp.

After a stellar college career at Utah State, in addition to a strong pre-draft process working out in Naples and his pro day back in Logan, it seemed automatic that Thompkins would hear his name in the NFL draft.

“I’m sitting there watching all the rounds go by and I’m just like dang still no call yet,” Former Dunbar and Bishop Verot Wide Receiver and Bucs rookie Deven Thompkins said.

The night ended without that phone call saying he was drafted as all 32 teams passed on Deven initially. Thompkins ended up going undrafted in April, but didn’t have to wait long to find out where he’d be going.

“You know I ended up getting a call from my agent and literally right after they (Tampa Bay) got their pick and my agent was telling me you know all the free agent offers that were on the table and stuff like that,” Thompkins said.

Deven had a couple teams to pick from but for many reasons the Buccaneers offer was too good to pass up for the Fort Myers native.

“I know just from my life Tampa was the best fit. Just me being from Florida and my kids being so close to home and you know also the ability to play with Tom one more year that is actually really, really crazy,” Thompkins said.

Thompkins has two young children and had the opportunity to come back home and visit them on his off days and has started building a rapport with his new quarterback, Tom Brady.

Similar to Brady, Thompkins is in a position to prove to those that passed on him how big of a mistake they made.

“I’ve had that same chip since high school you know what I mean even going into college cause I was so under recruited,” Thompkins said. “So, I mean for me at the end of the day it is the same thing. All I needed was one team to believe me and I got that one team that believes in me and I’m going to make the most of this opportunity.”

Thompkins is entering training camp in a very deep wide receiver room that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and more. So, a spot on the final roster for the regular season isn’t a guarantee and he’s ready to battle for that spot.

“You know I have to be able to figure out how to make myself a valuable enough to make this roster and in that position room,” Thompkins said.

For Thompkins fighting for something he loves has become a way of life and he isn’t planning on stopping now with his dream of making an NFL roster within grasp.

“Yeah there is a lot of pressure and it is a big challenge but this is what football players live for you know stuff like that is to compete you know and the satisfaction of actually obtaining something a goal that you actually want,” Thompkins said.

Training camp for the Bucs gets going on Tuesday and the first preseason game is August 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

