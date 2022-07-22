New Doctors Join Residency

Hospitals across the whole of Nottinghamshire have declared a critical incident amid “unprecedented” summer pressures, The Independent has learned.Pressure on the emergency and urgent care system in Nottingham has forced the hospitals to cancel non-urgent operations to prioritise emergency care patients.The four NHS trusts in Nottinghamshire are the latest hospitals to be forced to declare critical incidents this summer. Last week NHS organisaitons accross Derbyshire were forced to do the same thing due to extreme emergency care pressures.In a message to staff today, seen by The Independent, healthcare leaders in Nottingham said “unprecedented pressures” had led to a critical incident...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 34 MINUTES AGO