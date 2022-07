YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The most Rev. David J. Bonnar of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced the new name for the two merged churches on Sunday. The church will now be called Our Lady of Hope Parish. The parish is made up of two church buildings: the former Our Lady of Victory Church in Andover and Saint Patrick Church in Kinsman.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO