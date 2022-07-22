ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Jacob deGrom to make one more rehab start before hopefully rejoining Mets

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5CeY_0gpX8MjI00
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom. Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The return of ace Jacob deGrom to the New York Mets rotation has once again been pushed back, but this time not because of a worrisome occurrence.

As noted by the SNY website, Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters before Friday's home series opener against the San Diego Padres that deGrom will make one more rehab start before his 2022 MLB season debut:

The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner who has missed the entire campaign due to a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder completed three successful rehab appearances before this week's All-Star break and was believed to be on track to pitch against a big-league opponent by the end of the month. However, he reported muscle soreness in his right shoulder ahead of a throwing session that was ultimately pushed back from Tuesday to Thursday.

According to Dylan Svoboda of the Mets' website, deGrom tossed 60 pitches across five innings during Thursday's simulated game and was left "feeling good after the outing." Based on his lengthy injury history over the past 16 months, it's still uncertain when he will be cleared to pitch in a meaningful contest for the first time since July 7, 2021.

He missed the second half of last season because of lingering elbow troubles.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Insider on Juan Soto trade rumors: 'One team I'm watching very carefully is the San Francisco Giants'

The MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away and the hottest name on the market continues to be Home Run Derby champion Juan Soto. Things seem to be well past the point of a possible agreement on a contract extension to keep Soto in the nation's capital and now the questions appears to be whether the Washington Nationals will move the two-time All-Star before the deadline or if he will walk in the offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Walter Payton's son turned down opportunity to play for Packers?

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have the oldest and most storied rivalry in NFL history. The Green Bay Packers currently lead the all-time series 103-95-6 vs their bitter rival. Over the last two decades the Packers have made up for abysmal decades of football in the 1970s and 1980s. This rivalry runs so deep that even some who are close to it, are apparently willing to give up millions of dollars over it.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reveals Why He's Not In Cooperstown On Sunday

The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is today. Derek Jeter, who was officially inducted back in September, was planning to attend. Life had other plans, however, as Jeter revealed to the world on Twitter this morning. The legendary shortstop won't be making it to Cooperstown because of a family health matter.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
State
New York State
The Spun

Phillies Release Statement On Controversial Pete Rose Decision

The Philadelphia Phillies have welcome Pete Rose back to Citizens Bank Park for the first time since he received a lifetime ban in 1989. Rose is scheduled to attend a celebration of the 1980 World Series champions held on Aug. 7. Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the Phillies issued a statement regarding Rose's participating in the ceremony.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Phillies All-Star OF Bryce Harper to have surgically repaired thumb re-evaluated Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies have been without All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper for nearly a month as he recovers from surgery to repair a fracture in his left thumb. Harper hasn't yet hit the six-week mark post-injury, which was the timeframe expected for him to recover fully. However, on Monday, the Phillies slugger could take a giant step toward returning to the diamond.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Buck Showalter
NBC Sports

The six Red Sox players most likely to be traded at deadline

Is this the last week we'll see this Boston Red Sox core intact?. The Red Sox are 5-15 this month and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. They've been outscored 67-13 in that span and suddenly, after an encouraging June, look poised to sell at the trade deadline rather than load up for another postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Al Horford's brother responds to Celtics report on Twitter

The Boston Celtics are said to be squarely in the mix to trade for Kevin Durant this offseason, but the brother of one of their star players says we should not believe any of the reports that are swirling. Both Shams Charania of The Athletic and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres
Yardbarker

Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video

The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Heat, Lakers, Clippers emerge as suitors for Blake Griffin?

Blake Griffin joined the Brooklyn Nets last season with the hopes of winning a championship. Unfortunately, due to all of the dysfunction that followed around Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, that goal failed to materialize. Griffin also ended up playing a far smaller role than he anticipated when he joined...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Pirates trade catcher Michael Perez to the Mets

A day after designating Michael Perez for assignment, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded the catcher to the New York Mets for cash considerations on Saturday. Perez, 29, has been a solid defensive catcher throughout his MLB career, but a lackluster threat as a batter. In 39 games with the Pirates this season, Perez is batting .150 with six home runs and 11 RBI. Behind the plate, he allowed only one passed ball in 294.2 innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy 'the man to lead' Cowboys to Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys suffered another disappointing end to a season with aspirations of a deep playoff run, some fans may have thought that head coach Mike McCarthy would be shown the door. The franchise parted ways with Wade Phillips midway through the 2010 campaign after multiple shortcomings and then fired Jason Garrett following the 2019 campaign in a similar fashion after nine-plus seasons.
NFL
Yardbarker

Remembering Sidney Rice's 2009 season in Minnesota

With the emergence of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the late 2000s, division-winning seasons for the Minnesota Vikings have come few and far between. However, one of the franchise's great seasons over the last 15 years came in 2009. The team would go 12-4 and make an NFC Championship Game appearance with Hall of Famer Brett Favre under center and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson. However, one of the forgotten superstars of that Vikings team was Pro Bowl wide receiver Sidney Rice.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

37K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy