Jacob deGrom to make one more rehab start before hopefully rejoining Mets

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom. Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The return of ace Jacob deGrom to the New York Mets rotation has once again been pushed back, but this time not because of a worrisome occurrence.

As noted by the SNY website, Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters before Friday's home series opener against the San Diego Padres that deGrom will make one more rehab start before his 2022 MLB season debut:

The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner who has missed the entire campaign due to a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder completed three successful rehab appearances before this week's All-Star break and was believed to be on track to pitch against a big-league opponent by the end of the month. However, he reported muscle soreness in his right shoulder ahead of a throwing session that was ultimately pushed back from Tuesday to Thursday.

According to Dylan Svoboda of the Mets' website, deGrom tossed 60 pitches across five innings during Thursday's simulated game and was left "feeling good after the outing." Based on his lengthy injury history over the past 16 months, it's still uncertain when he will be cleared to pitch in a meaningful contest for the first time since July 7, 2021.

He missed the second half of last season because of lingering elbow troubles.