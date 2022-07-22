ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff’s Office: Convicted sex offender arrested for SORNA violations

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago
(Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A convicted sex offender was arrested this week after selling his home and leaving the state, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say an investigator with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office was alerted on June 23 that Leonard Daniel Brown, 70, of Lester, was in violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Sex Offender Registry, Brown is a convicted sex offender with his offense listed as second-degree rape.

The investigator said he responded to Brown’s home for a compliance check, but did not find Brown there; instead, he learned Brown sold his property and planned to leave the State of Alabama. Officials say Brown had been gone from the state for eight days.

The sheriff’s office said probable cause was found to get a warrant for Brown for SORNA violations.

Brown was arrested on July 19, and charged with SORNA violations. He was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

