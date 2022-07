I'm going to miss the most talented waitress I've ever seen in action. Crystal Junod has been slinging hash in Downtown Amarillo for nearly 7 years, and she's about to set sail for New Hampshire and a life surrounded by trees. We bid her farewell with an interview on HPPR. Hear the full conversation on the link at the top of this page.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO