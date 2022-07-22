Worried about getting evicted? Learn about tenant rights at workshop Tuesday

Texas RioGrande Legal Aid and District 3 city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez have set a free in-person workshop during which attorneys will explain the eviction process and basic tenant rights.

Information on local resources also will be offered during the “Tenants’ Rights Power Hour” presentation, which will be in English and Spanish.

The workshop starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center, 3001 Parkwood St.

Space is limited, so attendees are asked to RSVP at 915-585-5144, which they also can call for more information.

A $25 door prize will be given out at random. Face marks are encouraged.

The workshop is being presented by Project Bravo, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, Amistad, Centro San Vicente and Hernandez.

Additional resources area available at www.trla.org/housinghelp.