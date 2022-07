Doug and Tracey McCord, Oblong, donated $50,000 to the new Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice House. Plaques recognizing the two for their donation will be placed at a nursing and care team station and at the entrance to the commemorative walking path near the hospice house.

