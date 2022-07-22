ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Former West Linn Police Dept. Sergeant Convicted of Official Misconduct

By The Skanner Editorials
Skanner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, OREGON — Former West Linn Police Department Sergeant Tony Reeves has been convicted of official misconduct in the first degree related to Reeves’ 2017 investigation of Michael Fesser, a Black man, who was an employee of A & B Towing in Portland. Reeves pled no contest to official misconduct on...

www.theskanner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Police arrest dog-napper in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police arrested a dog-napper on Monday following a pet theft on Sunday night. According to an Instagram post by the Portland Police, the stolen dog was removed from a vehicle while the owner was inside a business for 30 minutes. Under Oregon law, people may break a car window to save an animal in danger, but they must also contact the police right away and wait at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Former Portland police officer pleads guilty to assault charges while employed

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A retired Portland police officer has pled guilty to charges of assault and misconduct while employed by the bureau. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Scott Groshong, 52, was working undercover surveillance during a mass demonstration near Northwest 6th Avenue in June 2020. Groshong, who was in an unmarked police van, witnessed a business being burglarized and a man taking an item from the business. Using the van, Groshong proceeded to drive into the man, causing “serious physical injury” according to the D.A.’s office.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Teen's Murderer Beats Three Strikes — Again

A convicted murderer from Vancouver has beaten a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of release — for a second time. Roy Wayne Russell Jr. first walked free in 2001 after winning an appeal following an arson conviction. Just four years later, at age 45, he suffocated 14-year-old Chelsea Harrison after hosting underage drinking and drugs parties at his Vancouver duplex.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
West Linn, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
City
West Linn, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kezi.com

Youth leaves Oregon Youth Authority outing, declared missing

ALBANY, Ore. -- A young person in Oregon Youth Authority custody reportedly ran away from the organization’s Young Women’s Transition Program, the organization said. The OYA said Shay Earnest, 16, who uses he/him pronouns, was attending a supervised church service when he left without permission at about 11:10 a.m. The OYA adds that a warrant for Earnest was issued and law enforcement was notified. The organization said Earnest had been in their custody since 2021.
KOIN 6 News

Body of missing swimmer recovered at Hagg Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that they have found the body of a man who reportedly drowned at Henry Hagg Lake the previous day. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man went swimming at the Eagle Creek Recreation Area in Scoggins...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Rosenblum
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 30 Fatal, Multnomah Co., July 26

On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at approximately 12:57 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Hwy 30 near milepost 12. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound gray GMC Sierra, operated by Kody Hansen (24) of Warren, was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway striking a parked black Audi AA8 occupied by Dale Herren (45) and Jennifer Herren (43) of St. Helens. The GMC then struck two more unoccupied vehicles, a power pole, went over an embankment and struck the front porch of a residence. Kody Hansen and Dale Herren sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased. Jennifer Herren was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Hwy 30 was closed for approximately 5 hours. OSP was assisted by Portland Police Bureau, Scappoose Police Department and ODOT.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

11 people arrested in Vancouver after police focus on retail thefts

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Because of the recent rise in retail theft, the Vancouver Police Department partnered with multiple retailers for an operation that resulted in 11 arrests on two different days. On June 28, VPD worked with four retailers for four hours and arrested three people. On July 20,...
VANCOUVER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Dept#Fbi#West Linn Police Dept#A B Towing#The Oregon Doj#Criminal Division
Portland Tribune

Portland police killed armed domestic violence suspect

UPDATE: Officer involved in fatal Sunday shooting is identified as 5-year Portland Police Bureau veteran who returned fire. Portland police shot and killed a man described as an armed suspect in a domestic violence incident early Sunday, July 24. The name of the suspect was not immediately released. No officers...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Free AC units delivered in MultCo, 1000+ warehoused

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A truckload of air conditioning units from the Oregon Health Authority arrived at Portland Open Bible Community Pantry Monday, a drop point for distribution to other non-profits to help people in need avoid the dangers connected with this summer’s heat wave. The City of...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Portland Tribune

Oregon's history with the KKK runs deep. Let's talk about it.

In the 1920s, a resurgent Klan found a warm reception in Portland and the rest of Oregon A century ago, Portland was Ku Klux Klan country. Thousands of Portlanders packed downtown auditoriums to hear Klan speakers. Burning crosses lit up the sky above Mt. Tabor and Mt. Scott. Klansmen wearing white robes and hoods staged car rallies on city streets and entered floats in parades. Part 1 of a 5-part special report By 1922, only one year after the reincarnated Klan expanded to Oregon, the Rose City hosted one of the nation's largest KKK chapters. "Portland became the...
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Police Want Community Help To Charge Motor Cycle Madman

EDITORS NOTE: This story was sent to us by Gordon, a follower of local law enforcement stories. The Herald rarely runs crime stories, but we reach out to you anytime our thousands of readers can help. This man was arrested at the INTEL parking garage at RONLER ACRES. Watch this Video!
HILLSBORO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy