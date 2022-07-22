ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Prosecutors won’t file charges after Ventura girl, 6, dies in Midwest July 4th parade accident

By Staff and wire reports
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44fzwa_0gpX6fo300

Prosecutors in North Dakota have decided not to file any charges in connection with a 6-year-old Ventura girl’s death before the start of Mandan’s July 4th parade.

Mabel Askay of Ventura was in Mandan, North Dakota, visiting relatives and was riding on the DK Orthodontics float on the way to the parade staging area about 9 a.m. that morning. She somehow fell off the float and was hit by a tire. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Mandan Police Lt. Pat Haug told the Bismarck Tribune on Friday that investigators haven’t been able to determine why the girl fell, describing her death as “just a pure accident.”

Haug said the float was moving at less than 10 mph and the driver did nothing to cause the girl’s fall.

A GoFundMe account set up for the girl’s family has raised nearly $93,000. The family published a notice in the Tribune thanking the Bismarck-Mandan community for its financial support as well as its “prayers and hugs.”

“You held us up while our world crumbled,” the notice read.

Mabel is the daughter of Juanamaria Elementary School Principal Michael Askay and died just weeks after finishing kindergarten, a Ventura Unified School District spokeswoman told the Star earlier this month.

“From the moment she arrived on December 10, 2015, Mabel Rae Askay lived her life like a red-haired tornado that fiercely loved everyone she ever came across,” her obituary reads. “She never met anyone, or any of God’s creatures, that she couldn’t be friends with.”

“We are dedicated to wrapping our arms around this family, including her brother and sister, Fletcher and Matilda, when they return home,” Marieanne Quiroz, the school district’s public information officer, wrote in a statement after the tragedy.

Lynn Bova, Askay’s kindergarten teacher, said in a statement shortly after the accident that there were “no words” to describe her former student.

“You must imagine the warmth of the sun when she skips into the room,” Bova said in the statement. “The joy in her sparkly blue eyes, her kindness as she rescues a lost spider or bug that found its way into our classroom, the silliness of her green tongue after enjoying a popsicle, and the love she shared with everyone she met.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Ventura, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ventura, CA
Local
California Obituaries
Local
California Crime & Safety
calcoastnews.com

Woman leaves 5-year-old in Santa Barbara overnight, arrested

Santa Barbara police arrested a woman on Saturday after she left her 5-year-old child unattended for more than 24 hours with firearms accessible. A sitter, responding to an ad on a childcare website, went to a home on the 800 block of Highland Drive to find the child unattended. The sitter also found a ghost gun and ammunition on the kitchen counter and in the bedroom.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Obituary#Midwest#Accident#Mandan Police Lt#The Bismarck Tribune#Gofundme
Santa Clarita Radio

Woman Who Died After Canyon Country Crash Identified

The woman who died after a Canyon Country crash Friday has been identified, and investigators believe she experienced a medical emergency before the collision. Sallie June Hill, 50, from Palmdale, died after the Canyon Country crash, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 5:35...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Fight breaks out during soccer game in Oxnard, player beaten to death by opposing team

OXNARD, Calif. - A soccer player has died, days after a fight broke out between teams and spectators at a match in Oxnard, according to the Oxnard Police Department. Misael Sanchez, 29, of Port Hueneme, was hospitalized back on Sunday, July 10, after a fight broke out on a soccer field at Oxnard High School. Officials say the fight involved not only both teams but spectators of the match as well.
OXNARD, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Juvenile Firearm Arrest (7-24-22)

SUSPECT: Name Withheld – 16-year-old male, Oxnard resident. On July 24, 2022 at approximately 11:54 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle in the area of Gisler Avenue and E. Guava Street. The driver was contacted and found to be a 16-year-old male. A records check disclosed that the juvenile was not a licensed driver. The father of the juvenile arrived on scene of the traffic stop and identified his son and gave permission to the officers to conduct a search of the vehicle.
OXNARD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
paininthepass.info

Amber Alert Issues For Girl & Mother Allegedly Taken By Father

PICO RIVERA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> An Amber Alert has been issued out of Los Angeles County for a one-year-old girl and her mother allegedly abducted by the girl’s father, according to California Highway Patrol. Ella Gasca was taken by her father Jason Gasca on July 23,...
PICO RIVERA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara police investigate a burglary in progress in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif.-Martha Aguilera was in her kitchen after 8 p.m. when she noticed something suspicious at her neighbor's home, across the street, on Sycamore Canyon Dr. in Montecito. She said she was sitting by the window and told her husband and son she saw a man in a yellow shirt that was not the owner. The post Santa Barbara police investigate a burglary in progress in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
MONTECITO, CA
CBS LA

Man, 29, arrested on weapons charges in Oxnard after brief chase

Authorities say a 29-year-old man was arrested on weapons charges in Oxnard. Officers responded to the 200 block of Hill Street overnight Sunday and came into contact with three people. Upon arrival, officers began to search a vehicle which was when they say the suspect tried to flee. A chase...
OXNARD, CA
foxla.com

26-year-old man stabbed to death on bike path in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the stabbing death of a 26-year-old man in Ventura. According to police, the victim, Marcos Guzman Reyes of Ventura, was riding his bike on the bike path west of Victoria Avenue on the extension of Montalvo Hill Park Saturday around 2 p.m. when he was approached by the suspect and stabbed multiple times on his upper torso.
Key News Network

Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash on I-5 Freeway

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A driver was found ejected and lifeless after crashing on the I-5 Freeway around 11:49 p.m. Sunday, July 24, in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles City Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Oxnard Soccer Player Beaten In Melee At Match Dies

Updated--Oxnard police say the soccer player who was beaten during a melee at a match July 10th has died. They say 29-year-old Misael Sanchez of Port Hueneme spent 15 days in intensive care at VCMC but never recovered. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine Sanchez' cause of death.
OXNARD, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy