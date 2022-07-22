OSBI investigating suspicious death

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Read More

MADILL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating what officials describe as a suspicious death in Marshall County.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office officials contacted OSBI at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night and requested that OSBI agents investigate a suspicious death in the 19300 block of Cedar Hill Road in Madill, according to OSBI officials.

“A family member found the deceased and called 9-1-1,” OSBI officials said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

OSBI officials said additional information will be released after it becomes available.