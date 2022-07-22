ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ectopic pregnancies not considered abortion, Kansas AG says

By Matthew Self
 4 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt released a new legal opinion on Friday regarding ectopic pregnancies and how they might be impacted by the “Value Them Both” amendment.

According to Schmidt, medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies or fetal demise is not ‘abortion’ under Kansas law. He says passage of the “Value Them Both” amendment, which is on the August 2 primary ballot, would not affect ectopic pregnancies.

“An ectopic pregnancy is a pregnancy that occurs outside the womb (uterus).”⁷ “The most common site for an ectopic pregnancy is the fallopian tube” but in rare cases, it may occur in the ovary, abdomen, or cervix.⁸ The pregnancy cannot continue to birth (term).⁹ “An ectopic pregnancy is a lifethreatening condition that requires emergency treatment.”¹⁰

The term “ectopic pregnancy” does not appear in any Kansas statute. Nevertheless, the best conclusion under the Kansas statutes generally addressing abortion is that the termination of an ectopic pregnancy does not constitute an abortion.

Schmidt’s Legal Opinion

This legal opinion was requested on July 11 by State Representative John Eplee of Atchison. Schmidt concluded that the amendment would not “affect a physician’s ability to render care for ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, or fetal demise.”

To read his full legal opinion on the “Value Them Both” amendment and ectopic pregnancies, click here.

KSHB 41 Action News

How did Kansas get here: What led to the abortion amendment?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Kansas are one week away from learning whether a constitutional amendment protecting abortion will remain in place. As part of KSHB 41’s coverage of this year’s primary and general elections, we’re partnering with Brad Cooper, reporter/owner of Sunflower Journal, a media outlet covering Kansas politics.
KANSAS STATE
Startland News

‘If you don’t own yourself, you own nothing’: Why one founder says he’ll relocate his business if Kansas bans abortion

Andrew Morgans has built his life (and by extension, his businesses) around the concept of pursuing freedom; Freedom not only for himself, but his friends, family and team. The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights — sending the issue of health care access back to the individual states — was a direct attack on that ideal, he said.
KANSAS STATE
MSNBC

Kansas to be first state to vote on abortion rights

"Were it not for a constitutional protection here in Kansas to access abortion, they would have already passed one of these extreme bills." Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas shares her fears on what action Republicans might take if residents of her state vote for a constitutional amendment that would remove protections for abortion rights.July 24, 2022.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KDHE giving free COVID tests to vulnerable communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state of Kansas, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is offering free at-home COVID-19 tests to Kansans in vulnerable communities. The KDHE is partnering with The Rockefeller Foundation’s charity, RF Catalytic Capital, and Project Access to COVID-19 Tests (Project ACT) to […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

More than 94,700 Kansans have voted

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office says 94,736 Kansans have already cast an early ballot in the Aug. 2 primary. Of the people who have voted so far: 39,704 are registered as Democrat 41,414 are registered as Republican 447 are registered as Libertarian 13,171 are unregistered Usually, a primary election is […]
KANSAS STATE
hiawathaworldonline.com

See the stroke death rate in Kansas

Investigated the stroke death rate in Kansas using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas governor orders flags flown at half-staff to honor fallen police officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags in Kansas to be flown at half-staff this Wednesday to honor a police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, was attempting to stop a vehicle for expired temporary tags in North Kansas City last Tuesday morning when the car’s driver shot the officer and drove away, Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said.
