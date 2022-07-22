Ectopic pregnancies not considered abortion, Kansas AG says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt released a new legal opinion on Friday regarding ectopic pregnancies and how they might be impacted by the “Value Them Both” amendment.

According to Schmidt, medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies or fetal demise is not ‘abortion’ under Kansas law. He says passage of the “Value Them Both” amendment, which is on the August 2 primary ballot, would not affect ectopic pregnancies.

“An ectopic pregnancy is a pregnancy that occurs outside the womb (uterus).”⁷ “The most common site for an ectopic pregnancy is the fallopian tube” but in rare cases, it may occur in the ovary, abdomen, or cervix.⁸ The pregnancy cannot continue to birth (term).⁹ “An ectopic pregnancy is a lifethreatening condition that requires emergency treatment.”¹⁰ The term “ectopic pregnancy” does not appear in any Kansas statute. Nevertheless, the best conclusion under the Kansas statutes generally addressing abortion is that the termination of an ectopic pregnancy does not constitute an abortion. Schmidt’s Legal Opinion

This legal opinion was requested on July 11 by State Representative John Eplee of Atchison. Schmidt concluded that the amendment would not “affect a physician’s ability to render care for ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, or fetal demise.”

To read his full legal opinion on the “Value Them Both” amendment and ectopic pregnancies, click here.