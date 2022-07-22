Watch: Plane crashes into ocean in Huntington Beach

A small plane pulling an advertising banner crashed into the ocean near Huntington Beach today in the midst of a junior lifeguard competition, sending the pilot to a hospital with what were believed to be relatively minor injuries.

Video from a bystander at the beach south of Beach Boulevard captured the plane losing altitude and ultimately crashing into the ocean just off the sand shortly before 1:40 p.m.

Jennifer Carey of the Huntington Beach Police Department said one person was rescued from the Piper Cub plane, and no other injuries were immediately reported in the wake of the crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Nobody in the ocean was struck by the aircraft, which came down in the midst of the California Surf Lifesaving JG championship competition. Several of the junior lifeguards quickly ran into the water to help pull the pilot to safety.

The pilot was placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital as a precaution, but officials said he did not appear to suffer any serious injuries.