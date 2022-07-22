ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Watch: Plane crashes into ocean in Huntington Beach

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nmh5B_0gpX5fqG00

A small plane pulling an advertising banner crashed into the ocean near Huntington Beach today in the midst of a junior lifeguard competition, sending the pilot to a hospital with what were believed to be relatively minor injuries.

Video from a bystander at the beach south of Beach Boulevard captured the plane losing altitude and ultimately crashing into the ocean just off the sand shortly before 1:40 p.m.

Jennifer Carey of the Huntington Beach Police Department said one person was rescued from the Piper Cub plane, and no other injuries were immediately reported in the wake of the crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Nobody in the ocean was struck by the aircraft, which came down in the midst of the California Surf Lifesaving JG championship competition. Several of the junior lifeguards quickly ran into the water to help pull the pilot to safety.

The pilot was placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital as a precaution, but officials said he did not appear to suffer any serious injuries.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Man dies, woman hurt after falling down waterfall in Southern California

FOREST FALLS, Calif. — A man died and a woman was injured when the pair tumbled down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains, authorities said. Rescue crews responding Sunday afternoon found the woman performing CPR on the man at Big Falls near the community of Forest Falls, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.
FOREST FALLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Huntington Beach, CA
Accidents
State
California State
Huntington Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Fatal Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured on Route 79

One person and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash on state Route 79 in San Jacinto Tuesday. The crash occurred at 9 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Gilman Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, one vehicle overturned, and...
SAN JACINTO, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Woman Who Died After Canyon Country Crash Identified

The woman who died after a Canyon Country crash Friday has been identified, and investigators believe she experienced a medical emergency before the collision. Sallie June Hill, 50, from Palmdale, died after the Canyon Country crash, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 5:35...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
iheart.com

A small plane crashes near the shore-lifeguards quickly rescue the pilot!

A small airplane that was pulling an advertising banner crashed near the shore in Huntington Beach, California. Luckily, there was a lifeguard competition being held right at that moment. The pilot is okay. Here is another link with the full story. https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/small-plane-crashes-near-huntington-beach-pier/
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Advertising#California Surf#Traffic Accident#Piper Cub
Key News Network

Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash on I-5 Freeway

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A driver was found ejected and lifeless after crashing on the I-5 Freeway around 11:49 p.m. Sunday, July 24, in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles City Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Teen found with fatal gunshot wound after crashing in Harbor Gateway

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot a teenager while he was driving in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles late Sunday night. The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Plaza del Amo, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed Monday. Witnesses directed arriving officers to a traffic collision […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fontana Herald News

Two people fall about 20 feet and one of them dies in Forest Falls

Two people fell about 20 feet, and one of them died, during an incident in Forest Falls in the San Bernardino National Forest on July 24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 3:20 p.m., the San Bernardino County Fire Department requested the assistance of Sheriff's Aviation...
FOREST FALLS, CA
KTLA

Child dead, 7 injured in Temecula car crash: RCFD

A child is dead and seven other children and adults suffered serious injuries in a crash in Temecula Sunday evening, the Riverside County Fire Department said. The crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. near the intersection of southbound Highway 79 and Anza Road, the RCFD said on Twitter. Ultimately, a...
foxla.com

Tree trimmer electrocuted in Tustin

TUSTIN, Calif. - A man was hospitalized in critical condition this evening after he suffered an electric shock while trimming a tree at a house in unincorporated Tustin. Firefighters were summoned at 4:52 p.m. to the area of La Limonar Road and Arroyo Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
TUSTIN, CA
foxla.com

Corona couple accused of stealing gas, mail in Chino Hills

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A Corona couple is accused of stealing gas and mail in Chino Hills, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The suspects, 30-year-old Marissa Navarro and 31-year-old Johnny Arroyo, were arrested Saturday after authorities linked them both as registered owners of a car connected with stealing gasoline from a nearby U-Haul truck.
CHINO HILLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy