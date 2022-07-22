ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orchard, WA

Port Orchard restaurant owner announces sale after legal battles over COVID-19 restrictions

By Jessie Darland, Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago
Editor's note: This story has been corrected since initial publication. The restaurant's owner stated he is selling That One Place, not closing the business.

That One Place restaurant in Port Orchard will be sold, according to its owner, after a legal battle between the owner and the State of Washington over violations to orders prohibiting indoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That One Place was assessed $132,000 in fines by the state's Department of Labor and Industries for the violations, a citation that was affirmed by the Board of Industrial Appeals Judge Jeffrey A. Friedman on July 6 after the restaurant in May appealed the findings. L&I had assessed That One Place, owned by Richard "Craig" Kenady, a $12,000 fine for each of the 11 violations that occurred by providing indoor dining between the dates of Jan. 6 and Jan. 18, 2021.

“After a lot of prayer and discussion Ev and I have decided to sell our restaurant and our house and move to our property in Arkansas. We have felt led to move from this state for a few years. But now that our case against Washington is over, and our attorneys say we don’t stand a chance in appeal, we feel now is the best time ever to go,” Kenady wrote Thursday in a post to the restaurant's Facebook page, where Kenady has commented on the legal proceedings previously.

“I have had 2 interviews with an awesome non-profit that works with prison inmates and feel led to make this move. We will miss everyone in Washington, especially our employees. We will not allow someone to purchase That One Place, unless they contract to continue doing the community work we have been so fortunate to be able to do for the last 12 years. This is so hard, but exciting at the same time. We love you all. We will continue with our appeal, we don’t care if we continue to lose, someday it will be held outside of Washington!”

Gov. Jay Inslee ordered emergency ban on indoor dining at the pandemic's onset in 2020. All indoor dining was prohibited during Phase 1 of the governor's “Roadmap to Recovery” plan, before outdoor dining was permitted with certain restrictions. Restaurants were also allowed to provide take out service but the ban on indoor dining was extended through January 2021, when That One Place was cited by L&I.

As referenced in his Facebook post, That One Place was offered 20 days from the July 6 decision to appeal for a review of the decision and order. That One Place has received an extension to file an appeal, which is due by August 25. If That One Place doesn’t meet the deadline to appeal, or its petition fails after being heard by the three-member Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals, the order becomes final and no further appeal can be made.

Though the Facebook post announced the possible sale of That One Place, the L&I spokesperson said the business would likely remain on the hook for the penalties incurred.

“The fines are against the business,” said Lorraine. “Generally, if they reopen under substantially similar ownership we may have some arguments regarding collections that there was merely a superficial name change.”

A Chehalis restaurant, Spiffy's Restaurant and Bakery, accrued fines from L&I of more than $400,000 for similarly refusing to close indoor service, and closed last summer.

Comments / 41

Michael Woods
4d ago

This is what the bastions of virtue and morality progressive left do, destroy everything they touch or don’t like they even ruined rainbows unicorns m&ms and skittles

Reply(1)
23
nostalgicmemoriesbylea
3d ago

We have been behind you this entire time. Thank you for being American Patriots and standing for freedom. WA has lost their minds, wish we could go to Arkansas with you. Thank you for many years of devotion to the community and all you have done to strengthen veterans. WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS STATE. WE NEED JUSTICE

Reply(1)
4
Ruth White
4d ago

they could have simply followed the rules. they made every choice that led them to this result.

Reply(10)
20
 

