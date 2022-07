This season represents a season of change for the Bears organization. There’s new leadership with Ryan Poles as GM, a new program with Matt Eberflus’ HITS philosophy and a roster filled with new faces. One of the few constants will be Justin Fields running the offense, and even that has some new wrinkles. For starters, Fields knows he’s the unquestioned leader of the offense heading into training camp, compared to last year when coaches didn't even give him a chance to win the job over the summer. That's given Fields more confidence on a personal level, but he's noticed a difference around the locker room, as well.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO