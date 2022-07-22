PD: Man steals items worth over $400, shopping cart

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City Police Department is asking for public help in finding a man they say stole items and a shopping cart from Kohl’s.

According to the Dickson City Police Department, the man pictured below is wanted for questioning regarding an indent where he is accused of stealing from Kohl’s.

Dickson City Police Department

Police the man walked away with various men’s Nike, Champion, and Adidas apparel to the total of over $400 and a shopping cart.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Fredericks at 570-489-3231 ext. 2062.