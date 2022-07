LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after being struck and killed on the side of I-385 last Friday, the Laurens County Coroner said. According to Coroner Patti Canupp, the coroner’s office responded to a single-car wreck on I-385 where the driver of a vehicle exited and was standing on the side of the highway when they were hit by another vehicle.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO