Flood Watch issued for Jemez Mountains, South Central Mountains, Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 15:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-25 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of normally dry arroyos and streambeds, low water crossings, intersections and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain have ended across the warned area. However, between 0.25 and 2.25 inches of rain recently fell over Ruidoso, Hollywood, and Ruidoso Downs. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ruidoso, Ruidoso Downs, Glencoe and Hollywood. At 2:50 PM MDT law enforcement reported flash flooding near the intersection of Gavilan Canyon Road and Warrior Drive. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

LINCOLN COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO