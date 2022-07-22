ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Potentially toxic algal mats discovered at Kaweah River

By Sheyanne N Romero, Visalia Times-Delta
 4 days ago
Potentially toxic algal mats were discovered at Kaweah River, according to state and local health officials.

Recently, state officials notified the Tulare County Environmental Health Division that an algae bloom was spotted at Three Rivers' Skyline Pond, and the site was tested. Algal mats were also discovered in the Slick Rock area, west of Dinely Bridge.

Following the discovery, Three Rivers Community Service District posted “Toxic Algae Alert” signs at recreational areas along the river.

These blooms can produce toxins that make people and animals sick, according to Centers for Disease Control. People, dogs and horses frequent the area.

"Because children and dogs are most susceptible to serious health impacts, it is recommended they avoid touching any suspicious-looking algal material found in the water or along riverbanks," health officials stated in a press release.

Water board staff will conduct more tests in these areas and post the results on the California HAB Reports Web Map. Regular updates will be provided to the public postings are removed on the map.

In the meantime, boaters and swimmers are asked to "to be alert" when they enter the water.

Harmful algal blooms are caused by algal or cyanobacteria that grow floating in the water. Additionally, some algae or cyanobacteria grow attached to the bottom surface of waterways and can form algal mats.

There are health risks associated with the toxins produced by algal organisms, health officials said. The potentially toxic algal mats can be found either attached to the bottom, floating in the water, or stranded on the riverbank.

Algal mats ranges from bright to dull-green, orange, brown, and maroon material.

If you see algal mats, avoid touching or swallowing any algal mat material in the water or on the riverbanks. Dogs shouldn't drink water from the rivers. If your dog is exposed, wash them immediately, health officials said.

People exposed to cyanotoxins may experience the following symptoms:

  • Stomach pain
  • Headache
  • Neurological symptoms
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Liver damage

ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

