Is Justin Herbert the QB under the most pressure in the AFC West? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

RJ Young reacts to the Big 12 director of officiating’s comments regarding the ‘Horns Down’ gesture. Greg Burks said that when the gesture is done in an unsportsmanlike manner, the player involved will be issued a penalty. But as RJ wonders, couldn’t ‘Horns Up’ be deemed unsportsmanlike as well? Then RJ shares what stood out to him from his interview with Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian, in which Sarkisian described how his coaching style has changed and explained why he is betting on his team chemistry.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO