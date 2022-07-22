Is Justin Herbert the QB under the most pressure in the AFC West? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Aaron Rodgers certainly knows how to make an entrance. That gift was evident during last season's training camp, when the magnetic QB showed up to Green Bay's first preseason practice in a T-shirt referencing "The Office." This time around, Rodgers strolled into training camp decked head-to-toe in action hero attire...
Kenny Pickett was drafted 20th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in late April. The hometown quarterback already has one of the highest-selling NFL jerseys before playing in his first NFL game. Despite joining the team less than three months ago, Pickett trails only Russell Wilson, Josh Allen and Davante Adams...
How does Kyler Murray's contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals impact Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens?. Murray, who's three seasons into his NFL career, and the Cardinals recently agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension ($46.1 million average annual salary). Across the last three seasons (2019-21), Murray...
The 2022-23 college football season is right around the corner, and one can't help but wonder which players are on the verge of stardom. We recently took a look at which squads boast the best offenses and the best defenses, but we're switching gears and diving into which players are primed for a breakout season.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed former Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt, who could provide a boost to a special teams unit that struggled throughout last season. Leavitt is the second former Las Vegas defensive back and special teams performer to join the...
With training camp kicking off for all 32 teams, the NFL season is inching closer. The quarterback position is the roster's anchor and key to a team's success. Matthew Stafford is the Los Angeles Rams' glue, along with Aaron Donald on defense. The Athletic's Mike Sando released his quarterback tiers for the 2022 NFL season and ranked Stafford in Tier 2. Colin Cowherd defends Stafford and explains why the Rams have a 'strong chance' to run it back.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a collector of sports memorabilia, purchased Muhammad Ali's 1974 WBC championship belt from a victory over George Foreman. Irsay tweeted out news of his purchase of the belt from the "Rumble in the Jungle," which took place in Zaire, on Sunday. He said the belt will be put on display in Chicago on Aug. 2.
RJ Young reacts to the Big 12 director of officiating’s comments regarding the ‘Horns Down’ gesture. Greg Burks said that when the gesture is done in an unsportsmanlike manner, the player involved will be issued a penalty. But as RJ wonders, couldn’t ‘Horns Up’ be deemed unsportsmanlike as well? Then RJ shares what stood out to him from his interview with Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian, in which Sarkisian described how his coaching style has changed and explained why he is betting on his team chemistry.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has agreed to a five-year extension worth $230.5 million. Murray's $160M guaranteed is the second-most in NFL history behind Deshaun Watson and his average annual value of over $46M is second to only Aaron Rodgers. Skip Bayless explains why he is concerned for Kyler despite his new extension.
Cincinnati Bengals president Mike Brown is focusing on extending Joe Burrow to a long-term extension, saying that it is their 'whole focus.' Hear what Colin Cowherd has to say about whether Burrow deserves one or not, then evaluates how Kyler Murray's contract shifts the quarterback market.
Is this the season when lightning strikes for the Los Angeles Chargers? Some bettors are banking on it. With the start of the NFL regular season six weeks away, gamblers are starting to zero in on Super Bowl LVII wagers. Let's take a look at three teams specifically seeing heavy early betting action.
Kyler Murray signed an extension with the Arizona Cardinals worth $230.5 million. However, it mandates 'four hours of independent study' during the season and Kyler would get credit for each week. While it is an unusual clause, Colin Cowherd explains why he does not find it a big deal.
One year after being selected No. 3 overall in the NFL Draft, Trey Lance is set to be the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. The decision was officially, officially announced Tuesday, during Niners coach Kyle Shanahan's press conference, alongside general manager John Lynch. "Jimmy [Garoppolo] understands where we're at, we...
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Star linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn showed up Tuesday on time for the Chicago Bears' first training camp under general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus. Whether they'll choose to participate when practices begin Wednesday remains to be seen. While...
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw to receivers in practice Sunday for the first time since Los Angeles' Super Bowl victory. Stafford had an injection in his throwing elbow early in the offseason to treat an unspecified injury with which he played late last season. He avoided any serious throws during minicamps and organized team activities, but he was throwing again in the opening practice of the Rams' training camp at UC Irvine.
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with a form of leukemia. In a statement posted on the Texans' Twitter account, Metchie says he is getting treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia, “the most curable form," and expects “to make a recovery at a later point in time.”
FOX Sports’ RJ Young explains why Brent Venables was the perfect hire to be the head coach of Oklahoma. Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley were also perfect hires at the time for Oklahoma, and RJ believes Venables is the perfect fit for the program as they are about to leave the Big 12 for the SEC.
OXNARD, Calif. — Jerry Jones has been reading the headlines, it seems. It will never come as a surprise that the Dallas Cowboys' larger-than-life owner and general manager has something to say. But Tuesday morning, as his team kicked off another training camp in Southern California, Jones had a...
The San Francisco 49ers drafted Trey Lance with the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and in his second season, the team has said it's planning to make him the starting quarterback this season and look to trade Jimmy Garoppolo. However, some 49ers officials are reportedly concerned with Lance's...
The Bengals are already structuring finances so they can pay Joe Burrow enough money to stay in Cincinnati when the star quarterback becomes eligible to negotiate a new contract after this season, team owner Mike Brown said Monday. Burrow probably will command a long-term deal paying him somewhere in the...
