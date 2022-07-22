Ukraine and Russia agree to a new deal focused on grain shipments
By Joanna Kakissis
NPR
4 days ago
Ukraine and Russia agreed to a UN-brokered deal on grain shipments out of the Black Sea that Turkey will oversee. The food supplies are badly needed around the globe. Russia and Ukraine have signed a deal to allow the export of millions of tons of grain from Black Sea ports that...
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN: (Non-English language spoken). CHARLES MAYNES, BYLINE: In a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, the newly appointed head of the Roscosmos space program, Yury Borisov, was clearly enjoying his visit to the Kremlin and the chance to make news. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) YURY BORISOV: (Speaking Russian). MAYNES:...
Ukraine's Eurovision Song Contest win earlier this summer was a triumph for the war-torn country, with its folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra taking first place and shining a spotlight on Ukrainian culture. It also posed a logistical challenge: How, if at all, might Ukraine be able to plan and produce next...
After two decades fighting insurgent forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, the U.S. military has shifted focus to technologically advanced opponents, especially China. Leading the way is the Marine Corps, and that most traditional of forces has begun a radical transformation. Jay Price of member station WUNC reports from West Virginia.
New evidence shared by the House Select Jan. 6 Committee shows then-President Donald Trump edited a speech that was aimed at strongly condemning the deadly attack on the Capitol last year. A document for a Jan. 7, 2021, Trump speech, titled "Remarks on National Healing," shows several key phrases crossed...
The last time former President Trump was in Washington, D.C., was on the morning of January 20. He flew away on Marine One before the inauguration, refusing to admit he lost. And that inauguration went forward despite an attack on the Capitol days earlier that was aimed at stopping the peaceful transfer of power.
ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: European energy minister has reached an agreement quicker than they usually do, a sign, said European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, that when it comes to Europe's energy needs, time is of the essence. KADRI SIMSON: There was consensus around the table that we need to get...
Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of Japan's economy. But for many, the future is uncertain as a younger generation looks for jobs elsewhere. In Japan, decades of declining birthrates have put tens of thousands of family-owned businesses in crisis. Many have to shut down because there's no one to take over from the aging owners. Now the government there is trying to reverse the trend. NPR's international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam reports from Kanazawa, Japan.
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Mai El-Sadany, managing director of the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy, about the outcome of a constitutional referendum in Tunisia.
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to GOP strategist Scott Jennings about former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, who returned to the nation's capital to give dueling speeches.
The family of slain Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh meets with Secretary of State Antony Blinken Tuesday. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Abu Akleh's niece, Lina. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Shireen Abu Akleh's family still wants answers. Abu Akleh was a Palestinian American journalist. She was shot and...
NPR's Juana Summers talks with international security expert, Asfandyar Mir of the U.S. Institute of Peace, about India's budding, unexpected relationship with the Taliban. A year ago, India was not happy about the state of affairs in Afghanistan. The U.S. was negotiating its exit. The Taliban was consolidating power. And decades of India supporting anti-Taliban forces was evaporating. But just last month, Indian officials went to Kabul to meet with Taliban leaders. India has also partially reopened its embassy in Kabul to coordinate humanitarian aid. So why is India opening dialogue with the Taliban now? Let's bring in Asfandyar Mir. He's an expert in international relations and counterterrorism at the U.S. Institute of Peace. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
China's economy stumbled in the second quarter, and economists say the government's "dynamic zero COVID" policy is to blame — hurting confidence and exacerbating other pent up economic challenges. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. For most of the pandemic, China's economy has been a star performer. In fact, it's been a...
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Sometimes you can find really cool things where you least expect. In China, dinosaur footprints were found in a restaurant's courtyard. The 26-foot-long prints were scanned by scientists and confirmed to be about 100 million years old. They belong to two sauropods, the biggest type of dinosaur, known for their long necks and tails. They also had huge appetites, so maybe they wanted a reservation 100 million years too early. This is MORNING EDITION.
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Shouting, inaudible). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: The crowd went wild on Sunday when Jair Bolsonaro kicked off his campaign at a Rio de Janeiro sports arena. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO: (Speaking Portuguese). OTIS: "You know who's on your side," Bolsonaro told the crowd in an hourlong...
Audio will be available later today. The head of the Russian space agency has said his country will end its participation in the International Space Station in 2024. What does this mean for the future of its partnership with NASA?
Myanmar's military government has executed four people it accused of carrying out acts of terror. They're the first official executions in the Southeast Asia nation in decades. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Myanmar's military government has executed four people it accused of carrying out acts of terror. They're the first official executions...
