Ukraine and Russia agree to a new deal focused on grain shipments

By Joanna Kakissis
NPR
 4 days ago

Ukraine and Russia agreed to a UN-brokered deal on grain shipments out of the Black Sea that Turkey will oversee. The food supplies are badly needed around the globe. Russia and Ukraine have signed a deal to allow the export of millions of tons of grain from Black Sea ports that...

americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
Indy100

Republican candidate claims that there aren't any pronouns in the Bible - is instantly proven wrong

A Republican congressional candidate for Florida has been instantly proven wrong after claiming that there aren’t any pronouns in the bible or the US constitution.Lavern Spicer posted after the Vice President, Kamala Harris, listed her pronouns at the start of a meeting attended by blind people while discussing the impact of Roe V Wade on disabled community.In a tweet which now appears to have been deleted, Spicer incorrectly claimed that the bible contained no pronouns. Spicer responded to Harris by writing: “I am Lavern Spicer, my pronouns are “KISS MY BLACK ASS,” and I am a woman who is sick...
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Russia to quit the ISS after 2024

PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN: (Non-English language spoken). CHARLES MAYNES, BYLINE: In a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, the newly appointed head of the Roscosmos space program, Yury Borisov, was clearly enjoying his visit to the Kremlin and the chance to make news. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) YURY BORISOV: (Speaking Russian). MAYNES:...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ari Shapiro
NPR

The military has shifted its focus to technologically-advanced opponents

After two decades fighting insurgent forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, the U.S. military has shifted focus to technologically advanced opponents, especially China. Leading the way is the Marine Corps, and that most traditional of forces has begun a radical transformation. Jay Price of member station WUNC reports from West Virginia.
MILITARY
NPR

Former President Trump returns to Washington to deliver a policy speech

The last time former President Trump was in Washington, D.C., was on the morning of January 20. He flew away on Marine One before the inauguration, refusing to admit he lost. And that inauguration went forward despite an attack on the Capitol days earlier that was aimed at stopping the peaceful transfer of power.
WASHINGTON, DC
NPR

The European Union has agreed to cut natural gas consumption by 15%. That's in order to reduce its member states' reliance on Russia for energy. But as NPR's Berlin correspondent Rob Schmitz reports, some member states will be exempted.

ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: European energy minister has reached an agreement quicker than they usually do, a sign, said European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, that when it comes to Europe's energy needs, time is of the essence. KADRI SIMSON: There was consensus around the table that we need to get...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NPR

How Japan's low-birth rate threatens centuries-old traditions and skills

Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of Japan's economy. But for many, the future is uncertain as a younger generation looks for jobs elsewhere. In Japan, decades of declining birthrates have put tens of thousands of family-owned businesses in crisis. Many have to shut down because there's no one to take over from the aging owners. Now the government there is trying to reverse the trend. NPR's international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam reports from Kanazawa, Japan.
ASIA
Afghanistan
India
Europe
NPR

After decades of opposing Taliban, India may be forming a relationship with them

NPR's Juana Summers talks with international security expert, Asfandyar Mir of the U.S. Institute of Peace, about India's budding, unexpected relationship with the Taliban. A year ago, India was not happy about the state of affairs in Afghanistan. The U.S. was negotiating its exit. The Taliban was consolidating power. And decades of India supporting anti-Taliban forces was evaporating. But just last month, Indian officials went to Kabul to meet with Taliban leaders. India has also partially reopened its embassy in Kabul to coordinate humanitarian aid. So why is India opening dialogue with the Taliban now? Let's bring in Asfandyar Mir. He's an expert in international relations and counterterrorism at the U.S. Institute of Peace. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
FOOD & DRINKS
NPR

Dinosaur footprints have been found in a restaurant's courtyard in China

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Sometimes you can find really cool things where you least expect. In China, dinosaur footprints were found in a restaurant's courtyard. The 26-foot-long prints were scanned by scientists and confirmed to be about 100 million years old. They belong to two sauropods, the biggest type of dinosaur, known for their long necks and tails. They also had huge appetites, so maybe they wanted a reservation 100 million years too early. This is MORNING EDITION.
WORLD
NPR

News brief: Trump speech, COVID boosters, lockdowns hurt China's economy

The last time former President Trump was in Washington, D.C., was on the morning of January 20. He flew away on Marine One before the inauguration, refusing to admit he lost. And that inauguration went forward despite an attack on the Capitol days earlier that was aimed at stopping the peaceful transfer of power.
WASHINGTON, DC
NPR

Brazil's President Bolsonaro is trailing in his campaigning for reelection

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Shouting, inaudible). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: The crowd went wild on Sunday when Jair Bolsonaro kicked off his campaign at a Rio de Janeiro sports arena. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO: (Speaking Portuguese). OTIS: "You know who's on your side," Bolsonaro told the crowd in an hourlong...
ELECTIONS
NPR

Myanmar carries out its first executions in decades, including democracy activists

Myanmar's military government has executed four people it accused of carrying out acts of terror. They're the first official executions in the Southeast Asia nation in decades. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Myanmar's military government has executed four people it accused of carrying out acts of terror. They're the first official executions...
POLITICS

