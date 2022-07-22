Ukraine and Russia agree to a new deal focused on grain shipments

NPR's Juana Summers talks with international security expert, Asfandyar Mir of the U.S. Institute of Peace, about India's budding, unexpected relationship with the Taliban. A year ago, India was not happy about the state of affairs in Afghanistan. The U.S. was negotiating its exit. The Taliban was consolidating power. And decades of India supporting anti-Taliban forces was evaporating. But just last month, Indian officials went to Kabul to meet with Taliban leaders. India has also partially reopened its embassy in Kabul to coordinate humanitarian aid. So why is India opening dialogue with the Taliban now? Let's bring in Asfandyar Mir. He's an expert in international relations and counterterrorism at the U.S. Institute of Peace. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO