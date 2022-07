In the depths of Catoctin Mountain Park, a mile from Camp David, 19-year-old Melita Bell was overwhelmed. She had been working at Camp Greentop, a summer camp for people with disabilities, for just a week and didn’t think she could keep going.

“I was like, ‘I’m gonna quit. I can’t do this. This is outside of my comfort zone. ... I don’t know if I’m even making a difference with these campers,’ ” Bell said.