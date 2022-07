Las Vegas, NV (AP) – A portion of the 215 Beltway was shut down for more than three hours Tuesday morning due to a person who was threatening suicide. Police responded to the Sunset overpass over the 215 Western Beltway and found a person who was threatening to jump down to the freeway. Nevada State Police and Las Vegas Metro Police closed Sunset over 215 while they talked with the person.

