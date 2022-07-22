Newburgh man sentenced to 2 years for smuggling immigrants

Robert Higgins, a 56-year-old from New Rochelle, was killed inside New Line Taxi on East Third shortly before 11 p.m. Friday after getting into an altercation with another man in the rear of the taxi stand.
The suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a Spring Valley teen is expected in court today. Police say Anthony Mitchell, 23, from Haverstraw, shot and killed 17-year-old Trey Cineus after a party at the Meadow Lane Apartments on West Eckerson on July 8. Family and friends say Cineus was...
Officials are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who stole merchandise from a store in Commack. According to police, two men stole approximately $4,200 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty, located on Veterans Memorial Highway, on June 2. Police say the men fled in a...
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and the Bayonne Police Department are probing the fatal shooting of a man in the area of Avenue A and West 21st Street. This is a breaking story. Stay with News 12 for the latest.
Comments / 0