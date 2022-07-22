ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

GALLERY: City officials, residents celebrate new fire station in St. George

By Kayla Winn, KUTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — As the fifth station in the city to be staffed full-time, a new fire station in St. George was opened Friday morning. The new Fire Station 9 is located at 2225 East...

11 Fun Family-Friendly Hikes Near St. George, Utah

Don’t sleep on St. George. In a state loaded with red rock canyons and stunning national parks, the Utah city, a short drive from Zion National Park, St. George has a quiet reputation all its own. This under-the-radar town is close to several state parks and wilderness areas with...
Utah man’s body found after search near Littlefield, Arizona

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a man who went missing on Friday was found Tuesday morning near Littlefield, Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Beau Riddle’s vehicle was found Sunday near a truck stop in Littlefield, about 90 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Interstate 15. He had been hauling a trailer from Arizona to Idaho for work, according to media reports in Utah.
Pinkbox Doughnuts Opens First Location Outside of Nevada

Pinkbox Doughnuts, the Las Vegas founded doughnut brand known for its one-of-a-kind menu of 70+ rotating doughnuts, announces the grand opening of its first out-of-state location in St. George, Utah. Pinkbox St. George will begin welcoming customers Saturday, August 13th with the new location showcasing a unique Utah-themed doughnut in addition to its full lineup of tasty treats, its collection of branded merchandise, and its signature, whimsical décor throughout the shop of pink drips on the walls, 3-dimensional sprinkles, and pink floor stripes. The 2,700 square foot St. George location includes a drive-thru and a patio, complete with a doughnut table and oversized Instagram-able pink doughnut statue with sprinkles in front.
Eight churches in southern Utah vandalized overnight

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Hurricane and St. George Police Departments have confirmed that eight locations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were vandalized overnight. Tiffany Mitchell with St. George Police said that between 12:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., windows of six churches in St. George...
New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a storefront. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise.
