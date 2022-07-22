Candidates qualify for races in November general election

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. Pastor Christopher Matthews and the Bethlehem Baptist Church invite the community youth to its sixth annual “Ready-Set Back 2 School Summer Fest.” The event is given to assist the youth, pre-K through 12th grade, with free school supplies for the coming 2022-23 school session. The fun activity is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Church Family Life Center. All pre-registered youth will have backpacks tagged to avoid a line to receive their supplies. Youth are asked to pre-register to ensure safety and adequate supplies, or they may choose to register on-site. There will be empowering speakers, music with DJ AP from Leesville, and a variety of brochures. The youth will be able to cool with Cool Stop snow cones, water slide fun with permission-signed waivers and sprinklers. The youth will have an opportunity to have pictures made at the photo corner. An evening meal of chili dogs, chips, and drinks will be served to all. Each youth member will have an opportunity to receive gift cards and certificates throughout the activities.

WASHINGTON PARISH, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO