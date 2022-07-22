ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Candidates qualify for races in November general election

By Justin Schuver
bogalusadailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandidates have qualified for upcoming state and local races, in the general election scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8. The three-day qualifying period began Wednesday and ended Friday at 4:30 p.m. The unofficial list of candidates who qualified for each race, according to the Secretary of State’s website at 4:40...

www.bogalusadailynews.com

bogalusadailynews.com

Gov. Edwards announces $130M investment in state broadband, AT&T in Washington Parish set to get $793K

On Monday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by state lawmakers, locally elected leaders in North Louisiana and Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed to announce a $130-million investment from the America Rescue Plan (ARP) to bring more affordable and accessible internet to more than 66,000 households and small businesses through Internet Service Providers in 50 parishes.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for July 25, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on July 25, 2022:. Jakyren Ladner, resisting arrest by providing false booking info, possession of marijuana-simple, possession of a stolen firearm, convicted felon in possession of firearm.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Clipping wings: Council takes issue with Mayor’s travel

The New Orleans City Council, responding to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s numerous overseas junkets amounting to $80,000—not counting the two recent trips to Europe to sign sister city agreements, is the subject of a proposed ordinance that will hold down spending to $1,000. The ordinance is the work of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

BHS students join “Justice Camp”

Bogalusa High School ninth and 10th grade scholars recently engaged in a four-day “Justice Camp.”. The New Orleans Chapter of the Federal Bar Association invited ninth and 10th graders to engage in the concept of summer camp into the federal courthouse, imparting civics education and advocacy skills that prepare students for college, career, and civic engagement. This involved interactive sessions with federal judges, lawyers, and federal law enforcement agents about their roles within the court system.
BOGALUSA, LA
fox8live.com

How optimistic should Orleans DA Jason Williams be, heading into second week of his federal tax fraud trial?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams returns to federal court Monday (July 25) for the second week of his high-stakes tax fraud trial. Should Williams and co-defendant Nicole Burdett be convicted on any of the 10 felony counts they face, they would be stripped of their law licenses, which would force Williams out of office as the city’s top prosecutor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Community Calendar for July 27, 2022

Pastor Christopher Matthews and the Bethlehem Baptist Church invite the community youth to its sixth annual "Ready-Set Back 2 School Summer Fest." The event is given to assist the youth, pre-K through 12th grade, with free school supplies for the coming 2022-23 school session. The fun activity is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Church Family Life Center. All pre-registered youth will have backpacks tagged to avoid a line to receive their supplies. Youth are asked to pre-register to ensure safety and adequate supplies, or they may choose to register on-site. There will be empowering speakers, music with DJ AP from Leesville, and a variety of brochures. The youth will be able to cool with Cool Stop snow cones, water slide fun with permission-signed waivers and sprinklers. The youth will have an opportunity to have pictures made at the photo corner. An evening meal of chili dogs, chips, and drinks will be served to all. Each youth member will have an opportunity to receive gift cards and certificates throughout the activities.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

David “Buck” Bennett

Dr. David “Buck” Bennett always advised “you have to start with a great opener.” Buck did that his whole life in the opening line of his column “Buck Shots” in the Bogalusa Daily News, the opening basketball shot from the court at Bogalusa High School or the Bogalusa YMCA, and finally to his journalism college students at the University of Southern Mississippi. Dr. David Bennett passed away at his home in Bogalusa on Monday, July 25, 2022.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Church Notes for July 27, 2022

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. • Pastor Christopher Matthews and the Bethlehem Baptist Church invite the community youth to its sixth annual “Ready-Set Back 2 School Summer Fest.” The event is given to assist the youth, pre-K through 12th grade, with free school supplies for the coming 2022-23 school session. The fun activity is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Church Family Life Center. All pre-registered youth will have backpacks tagged to avoid a line to receive their supplies. Youth are asked to pre-register to ensure safety and adequate supplies, or they may choose to register on-site. There will be empowering speakers, music with DJ AP from Leesville, and a variety of brochures. The youth will be able to cool with Cool Stop snow cones, water slide fun with permission-signed waivers and sprinklers. The youth will have an opportunity to have pictures made at the photo corner. An evening meal of chili dogs, chips, and drinks will be served to all. Each youth member will have an opportunity to receive gift cards and certificates throughout the activities.
BOGALUSA, LA
L'Observateur

Former Postal Service Letter Carrier Sentenced for Stealing Mail

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that JAVONTE RICHARD, age 29, of New Orleans, was sentenced on July 21, 2022 to (1) year of probation for Theft of Mail by a Postal Service employee, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1709. According to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Two Amite City officials plead guilty to federal charges in vote-buying scheme

Two Tangipahoa Parish officials have pleaded guilty to violating federal election laws years after a sweeping FBI investigation into vote buying allegations in the parish. Former Amite City police chief Jerry Trabona, 72, and current city council member Kristian "Kris" Hart, 49, admitted on Wednesday they conspired to pay people in exchange for votes in two local elections in 2016, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL

Jason Williams' clothing, house expenses, payment to mom a target of prosecution

NEW ORLEANS — Jason Williams deducted professional fees that went to his mother, clothing costs and a second residence, a special agent of the IRS testified in court Friday. Agent Tim Moore recounted the payment to Williams’ mother along with over $10,000 in clothing that shouldn’t have been allowed, he said. Moore said that clothing can only be deducted if it is necessary for that type of business and something that you wouldn’t use elsewhere like a haz-mat suit or a police uniform.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accident in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies Lands Louisiana Man in Prison

Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accident in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies Lands Louisiana Man in Prison. New Orleans, Louisiana / State – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Larry Williams (“Williams”), age 49, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced today for Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising out of a staged automobile accident with a tractor-trailer occurring in New Orleans. Thus far, the total number of defendants convicted in “Operation Sideswipe” is thirty-eight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

LIST: Back to school dates

NEW ORLEANS — Summer break is coming to an end for area students. St. Charles Parish Public Schools - Staggered return. St. Tammany Parish Public Schools - Staggered return. ► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

