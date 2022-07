It’s time for B-I-N-G-O! Join us in the Taproom at Cahaba Brewing for bingo and brews benefiting Alabama Goodwill. Free to play and great prizes each round!. Alabama Goodwill’s mission is to help people in our community prepare for, find and keep jobs. Local people who have been out of work a long time – due to homelessness, struggles with addiction, incarceration, lack of skills, and other factors – get jobs through Goodwill. For many, Goodwill is their last and only hope at getting off public assistance and earning a paycheck.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO