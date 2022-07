A man and a woman suspected of being involved in a homicide in Oklahoma were recently found and arrested in southern Denton County. On Thursday, David Lee Easley Sr., a resident of Madill, Oklahoma, was found dead in the cellar of his home, according to a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). His vehicle, debit card and dog were missing. The local sheriff’s office asked the OSBI to investigate Easley’s death.

NORTHLAKE, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO