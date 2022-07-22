Illinois extends deadline to renew expired driver’s licenses, ID cards

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois has extended a deadline for residents with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards to get them renewed.

Secretary of State Jesse White announced a four-month extension of the deadline Friday from July 31 to Dec. 1, 2022.

Because of the change, expired driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits issued in Illinois will remain valid until December. The extension does not apply to Illinoisans with expired commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits.

Illinois license expiration dates have been pushed back several times since the start of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which initially shut down driver services facilities.

If you are trying to renew a license or ID, visit your local DMV or click here to learn how you can renew them online.