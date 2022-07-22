ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois extends deadline to renew expired driver’s licenses, ID cards

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g85Wm_0gpX1jW000

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois has extended a deadline for residents with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards to get them renewed.

Secretary of State Jesse White announced a four-month extension of the deadline Friday from July 31 to Dec. 1, 2022.

Because of the change, expired driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits issued in Illinois will remain valid until December. The extension does not apply to Illinoisans with expired commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits.

Illinois license expiration dates have been pushed back several times since the start of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which initially shut down driver services facilities.

If you are trying to renew a license or ID, visit your local DMV or click here to learn how you can renew them online.

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Bailey blames Pritzker for Illinois DCFS failures

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Officials from the Department of Children and Family Services stood before lawmakers on Tuesday. The state agency has been under recent scrutiny on their effectiveness when it comes to protecting children. Eight children have died since December while cases of neglect or abuse were under investigation by...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

What is Illinois' Current Minimum Wage?

In 2019, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation into law providing a path to increase Illinois' minimum wage rate to $15 per hour and $9 for tipped workers by 2025. Since that legislation was signed, there have been four increases in the minimum wage. During 2020, most residents saw two...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
spotonillinois.com

Pritzker gives himself emergency COVID powers for 32nd time

According to Gov. J.B Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone thanks to COVID-19, so on July 22 he for the 32nd time gave himself emergency powers. At the end of this declaration, Pritzker will have wielded that authority for 895 of his 1,315 days in office. That is more than...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/25/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 32,268 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 52 deaths since the Friday before, July 15th. The CDC says 58 counties are at the High Community Level, up from 50 counties a week ago. An additional 36 counties are at the Medium Community Level, which is down from 44 a week ago. The remaining 8 counties are in the Low Community Level. The IDPH says that while the new COVID-19 variant is continuing to spread at a high rate, people are encouraged to take the needed precautions. The downstate area counties on the High Level list are Wabash, Lawrence, Crawford, Clark, Cumberland, and Coles. Those now in the list of Medium counties are Richland, Jasper, Edwards, Wayne, White, Clay, Marion, Effingham, and Fayette. For more on the numbers, go to the cdc.org or dph.illinois.gov websites.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Card#State#Illinoisans#Cdl#Dmv
starvedrock.media

Illinois Democrats keep public, Republicans, from attending work groups

(The Center Square) – Newly announced working groups Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch announced are partisan and a sign to one Republican the supermajority party may not have enough votes to advance controversial issues before an election. Monday, Welch announced Democrats that are part of four...
ILLINOIS STATE
nowdecatur.com

$12 Million In Bill Payment Assistance Awarded To Ameren Illinois’ Income-Qualified Customer

July 26, 2022 – Ameren Illinois collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to provide $12 million to help income-qualified customers pay their energy bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Supplemental Benefit program. The LIHEAP Summer Supplemental Benefit Program provides...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
1520 The Ticket

Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving in Illinois?

Let's be honest, we've all done it. Eating while driving, but have you ever thought if it's illegal to do in Illinois?. Whether we are traveling for a vacation or running through the drive-thru real quick to get back to work eating in the car has gotten a little convenient for a lot of people. I know I've done it. When you're busy at work and just don't have time to drive back and eat your meal, you just eat in the can on the way back to work. But, is it illegal?
ILLINOIS STATE
Slate

“Am I Going to Get Arrested if I Come to Illinois?”

This as-told-to essay is part of a short series exploring abortion access in Illinois, which is preparing to become an abortion ‘island’ as surrounding states have banned or have signaled that they will ban abortions in the wake of the end of Roe v. Wade. The second installment...
ILLINOIS STATE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Kumar Sentenced to 25 Years in Illinois Department of Corrections; Must Register for Life.

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASE. On April 10, 2022, 35-year-old Gaurav “Gary” Kumar, formerly of Bismarck, Illinois; plead guilty to one count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault. Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault is a Class X Felony for which the defendant must serve 85% of the sentence. The mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole) is decided by the Illinois Department of Correction and could be a range from three years to life.
wjpf.com

Pritzker has slight lead over Bailey

New polling shows Gov. J.B. Pritzker with a lead over Republican challenger Darren Bailey in the race for governor. The poll consisted of over 1,200 registered voters in Illinois and was done by Victory Research. The polling shows Pritzker with a 10-point lead over Bailey, with the incumbent governor garnering...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Most valuable crops grown in Missouri

There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy