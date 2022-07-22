ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

In-Depth with Jim Byrd: CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown talks about challenges

By Dee Crawford
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACbxK_0gpX1dDe00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –  In this edition of our In-Depth segment, WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford spoke with Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown Jim Byrd about the challenges the organization faces.

Byrd said the first is staffing. It’s a challenge every employer is having, but he praises the staff he has.

In-Depth with Jim Byrd: CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown talks about violence

“Everybody is having that difficulty. I have a fantastic staff. They are wonderful from the bottom up, and we tell them that. When we can appreciate them more with either money or a bonus, we do that. The board of directors we have is very supportive,’ he said.

The second challenge is multi-faceted, Byrd said.

“One is with education. The systems and I am not talking about any particular system. It seems it fights against itself. It wants to educate the child but then it wants to teach to the test, and then our children are behind right now because of the pandemic,” he said.

Byrd said it’s an uphill battle. Getting to the state standards means money.

“That’s ridiculous,” he said.

The impact of the Boys and Girls Club is far-reaching and can last a lifetime.

“I’ll just quote the chief of police of Newark, New Jersey. He said several years ago, ‘I would trade five police officers for one Boys and Girls Club,'” Byrd said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Youngstown, OH
Society
Youngstown, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Byrd
WKBN

Local community college can still provide free tuition

This change back to free tuition comes  after discussions between Division Chief Dr. Jeremy Early, DOE Midwest Division Chief for the Federal Student Aid (FSA) program, and College President Michael Geoghegan happened late Monday afternoon, according to a press release.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Club#The Boys#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

Valley liquor establishments pre-approved to offer sports betting kiosks

More than five dozen bars and restaurants in the Valley have been preapproved for licenses to offer lottery sports gaming at their businesses starting next year. Under a new law that goes into effect early next year, licensed lottery sales agents who also hold a valid D1, D2, or D5 liquor permit may apply for a Type C Sports Gaming Host license through the Ohio Casino Control Commission.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | July 26th

Vindicator file photo / July 26, 1982 | Youngstown’s Ray Boom Boom Mancini successfully defended his World Boxing Association Lightweight Championship 40 years ago against Venezuelan Ernesto Espana before 15,000 fans at Mollenkopf Stadium in Warren. The fight was stopped in the waning seconds of the sixth round. Here the fighters trade punches in the fifth round.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
butlerradio.com

Longtime Butler Radio Owners Bid Farewell

The Butler Radio Network will be under new management soon as the current ownership group has agreed to sell the five radio stations to a long-time western Pennsylvania broadcaster. Frank Iorio, Jr, former long-time owner of radio stations in Beaver County, and more recently WJAS in Pittsburgh, will acquire Butler...
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Ohio student drowns during football outing

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron Public Schools student reportedly drowned last week, the district confirmed. The student, who was going into 9th grade this year, was reportedly on an outing with the Ellet high school football team at Melanie Lake in Uniontown Thursday when the incident took place.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy