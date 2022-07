NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Rick James is full of life, a soulful dog who would love to find his adoptive home! Rick James loves to show his affection, snuggling up with our volunteer team after some time in the play yard. Rick James is a sweet, terrific pup, who is on the smaller side at just 15 pounds. Rick James is about two years old. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO