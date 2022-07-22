ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

Sullivan County finishes up a successful 4-H Fair

By Lilly Cederdahl
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Families enjoyed all that 4-H had to offer this year at the Sullivan County 4-H Fair.

The 4-H council saw entries from hundreds of students.

Friday, July 22nd all those that had entries in the Exhibit Hall had the opportunity to see how they placed in this year’s fair.

Purdue Extension 4-H and Youth Development Educator Cheryl Casselman said the council already plans for next year.

“We have a wonderful 4-H council fair board and extension board,” Casselman said. “All of those volunteers and the families will join together and just keep on planning for next year, and we can’t wait.”

If Sullivan County 4-H interests you, call 812-268-4332.

WTWO/WAWV

Schaffer signs with DockHounds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – After a strong summer with the Rex, Jordan Schaffer has signed a professional baseball contract with the Lake Country DockHounds. A two-time Missouri Valley Conference First Team selection, Schaffer finished among the Sycamores leaders in multiple offensive categories including hits, runs, batting average, and stolen bases in the 2022 season. […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Public Vet clinic treats over 200 cats in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV)– A week removed from hosting thousands of attendees at the Vigo County Fair, the fairgrounds saw hundreds of cats come through the community building over the weekend. Public Vet held a clinic to spay and neuter cats. Elijah Armendariz Peavy, a veterinary assistant with the organization, said they treated over 200 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Drug bust lands 5 people in jail in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say five people were arrested overnight in Princeton after various drugs and drug paraphernalia were found during a search warrant. Indiana State Police says the drug investigation began on the 300 block of West Broadway Street in Princeton. Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant and found five people in the home.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

RV camper struck by a train in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a RV camper was struck by a train in Vincennes on Saturday. The incident happened at 2390 N Lower Fort Knox Road. The driver of the camper has been identified as Virginia M. Wilson of Naples, Florida. Officials said that Wilson was attempting to […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clinton clips the Rex, 9-2

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Clinton LumberKings beat the Terre Haute Rex, 9-2 Tuesday night at Bob Warn Field. Northview graduate Landon Carr pitched four innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out four batters for the Rex.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Caton leads Sullivan Football into new season

MEROM, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Former assistant Mike Caton is the new head coach of the Sullivan Golden Arrows. “I mean it’s very exciting. When Coach Powell left the deal was we were going to continue this program on the foundation that it was built and it’s been great to step into this role,” Caton says. […]
MEROM, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after attempting to cash a fraudulent check

BEDFORD – An Indianapolis man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were summoned to German American Bank on 16th Street on June 29, 2022, after a man attempted to cash a fraudulent check. A bank teller advised that a black male attempted to cash his “work check”, but once...
BEDFORD, IN
