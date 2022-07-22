Sullivan County finishes up a successful 4-H Fair

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Families enjoyed all that 4-H had to offer this year at the Sullivan County 4-H Fair.

The 4-H council saw entries from hundreds of students.

Friday, July 22nd all those that had entries in the Exhibit Hall had the opportunity to see how they placed in this year’s fair.

Purdue Extension 4-H and Youth Development Educator Cheryl Casselman said the council already plans for next year.

“We have a wonderful 4-H council fair board and extension board,” Casselman said. “All of those volunteers and the families will join together and just keep on planning for next year, and we can’t wait.”

If Sullivan County 4-H interests you, call 812-268-4332.

